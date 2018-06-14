IBM Announced a Data Science Certification in Collaboration with Jigsaw Academy

14 June 2018, Bengaluru, Press Release – IBM and Jigsaw Academy recently entered into a certification tie-up, in a step to add more long-term value for students in select collaborative Full Stack programs.

Students will now be able to earn a certification each from Jigsaw Academy as well from as IBM, the latter at no extra cost. This will be provided upon the completion of select IBM courses, as an extension of the standard Full Stack program from Jigsaw Academy.

The programs with this offering are Full Stack Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, Full Stack Data Science, and Full Stack IoT Specialization. In addition to the certification, students will have access to Watson, IBM’s cloud platform, for an extended 6-month period, to work on capstone projects and course exercises. The aim of this learning partnership between Jigsaw Academy and IBM is to boost the business profile and long-term career prospects of students.

Over the last few years, IBM has been working towards becoming the main platform for the IoT (Internet of Things) market. In April 2015, the company announced a $3 billion investment over the next four years, to deliver IoT solutions and services to its customers, with a focus on efficiently helping create, build, and manage connected products and systems at the heart of the IoT. With extended access to IBM’s IoT platform, learners can build comprehensive end-to-end IoT applications that collect and secure data, run analytics, gain real-time insights and perform device administration. These are some of the most sought after skills in the IoT industry and learning to execute these on an industry standard platform such as IBM will help boost students’ career prospects in the domain.

About IBM

IBM (International Business Machines Corporation) is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Armonk, New York, United States, with operations in over 170 countries. IBM manufactures and markets computer hardware, middleware and software, and offers hosting and consulting services in areas ranging from mainframe computers to nanotechnology.

• 5 IBM employees have been awarded Nobel prizes

• 4000+ patents acquired within a single calendar year, the first US company to do so

• 25 IBM research scientists worked over four years to create IBM Watson

• 3 seconds is how long Watson takes to understand a question and provide a correct response

• 24 consecutive years (as of 2017) of IBM earning the most patents generated by a business

