Hire Reliable and Versatile Minibus Services in Sydney from Mona Vale Coaches

[ARTARMON, 14/06/2018] – Mona Vale Coaches, a bus and coach transport provider in Australia, offers reliable and versatile minibus hire services for tourists and locals who wish to travel around Sydney. The company upholds high standards and excellent customer service at all times.

Dependable Fleet

The minibuses from Mona Vale Coaches are 24-seater vehicles with air conditioning, radio systems, safety seatbelts and coach-style chairs. For tourists, coaches also have enclosed trailers for additional passenger luggage. Minibuses are cost-effective options for clients who want dependable transport solutions for short distance travels as well as major events.

The company’s vehicles undergo regular maintenance to exceed Australian standards of comfort and safety. Suitable for any group size, minibuses service both private and corporate trips for their transportation needs.

All minibus rentals are flexible, covering local and interstate areas. Minibuses from Mona Vale Coaches may be used for various occasions:

• Rehearsal dinners

• Family reunions

• Social trips

• Weddings

• Graduations

Strong Commitment to High Standards

Safety is a priority for Mona Vale Coaches. All vehicles from the company receive regular maintenance and servicing with professional mechanics. Fully certified RMS/RTA inspectors inspect the vehicles every six months. To ensure the security of the passengers, Mona Vale Coaches only hires professional drivers who were approved under the Working with Children Act.

Reliable Customer Service

Mona Vale Coaches allows last-minute transport service requests. Their office is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For a quote or transport-related advice, clients may visit the website and fill out an online quotation form. Representatives and consultants from the company will send a response as soon as they can.

About Mona Vale Coaches

Mona Vale Coaches is a leading specialist in bus and coach transport. The company is a member of the NSBC Group and provides different kinds of passenger transport services. The company caters to schools, religious groups, sports groups, corporate and business travels, hotels, clubs, weddings and so much more.

For more information about Mona Vale Coaches and other service inquiries, visit their website at http://monavalecoaches.com.au/.