Grab the discounts and amazing treats at Gardens Galleria

After the daily hustle bustle at work, every professional yearns for spending some quality moments with their dear ones. And, the Gardens Galleria (GG) Mall situated in Sector-38, Noida with its spacious, vibrant and lively environment has it all to create some beautiful and lifetime memories with your loved ones. With stores like Van Heusen, First Cry, Westside, Central, Being Human, U.S Polo Assn., and many more on offer, Gardens Galleria features a mix of upscale and elite specialty shops. Along with shopping, the mall houses some of the best dining and ambiance offering outlets like Imperfecto, Tito’s, Bohemia, Café Coffee Day, The Food Street, Starbucks, The Smoke Factory to name a few.

A smart shopper can easily avail 30 to 70% discounts on branded products ranging from clothes, shoes, sportswear to sporting goods and kids’ essentials all around the year. Along with the discounts and offers, the mall stands host to several rides and activities for kids, live performances, concerts, fashion shows and more such things to keep its customers engaged and entertained. With Eid festivities around the corner, both shoppers and leisure seekers can avail huge discounts and get great benefits at Gardens Galleria.

While briefing about discount options by almost all the plush brands at Gardens Galleria, the Mall Head, Mr. Mahim Singh said, “Gardens Galleria is a one-stop destination for the leisure seekers and upscale shopping lovers. At present, the place homes some of the top brands, clubs, restaurants and playing areas of the town to ensure an exotic and fun-filled time for the people to enjoy and relax after the exhaustion caused by the fast-paced and busy work schedules.”