Godrej Alive Mulund West Mumbai Thane Circle – World-class Residential Landmark

Godrej Alive Mulund
is a residential development in Mulund Thane circle, which is the promising location in Mumbai. It is a residential project where you can easily find uncompromised luxury and space to lead a dramatic lifestyle with excellent connectivity to the rest of the city with great rail and road transport. Godrej Alive Mulund
is positioned at the futuristic location of Mulund on LBS Road, at the entrance to Thane.

Godrej Alive Mulund
is going to be a flagship residential development which is positioned at Mulund West in LBS Road by Godrej Properties. It is a flagship project which consists of 1BHK, 2BHK and 3BHK luxurious units which will offer further choices amidst such kinds of apartments. Each apartment has been designed to provide ample comfort to the residents. The flats at Godrej Alive Mulund
in Mulund Thane are made with high-quality construction materials and it has all the latest fixtures. The colors coordinate well in interior design. Each flat is designed and planned well with world-class construction materials.

When planning to develop each apartment, everything has been well planned. Godrej Alive Mulund
is designed with Vastu-ready apartments in the city of Mumbai. It has been shortlisted well to be introduced in a smart city to provide ample water and power supply, effective sanitation, waste management system, public transport and mobility, e-governance and flawless connectivity.

