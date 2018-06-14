Get an overview of different type of hose products – Seyoung Metal

By supplying excellent products to customers, Seyoung Metal contributes to social development through win-win growth. The company continues to boost its reputation by exporting its products to overseas markets. Holding onto its value that nothing is more important than human resources, Seyoung Metal hires outstanding human resources to grow into a world-class company.

PVC SPRING HOSE

PVC Spring Hose uses a steel wire embedded in the hose wall to make a heavy-duty. PVC suction and discharge hose suitable for a wide variety of food products. Our Spring Hose will work in applications where soft-walled clear vinyl tubing and textile. reinforced hoses do not provide the needed vacuum or kink resistance. Seyoung’s Spring Hose is used for milk, syrup, juices, wine, and food transfer applications. Its ability to withstand tight bends makes it useful for water lines in boats where space is tight. We are a leading PVC spring hose exporter in Korea

LAY FLAT HOSE

Layflat hoses are flexible PVC hoses with a closely woven yarn reinforcement. The inner and outer walls of a layflat hose are inseparably fused. These hoses are weather resistant; lightweight; flexible; strong; collapsible when not in use and have a good degree of rot and chemical resistance. Layflat Hoses are resistant to most oxidising and reducing agents and diluted acids and alkalis for further details please contact us. Layflat Hose can be used for conveyance and discharge of water particularly for irrigation and water supply. Also used in general industry, civil and construction engineering.

SUCTION HOSE

An economical PVC suction hose for dewatering, agricultural, septic and marine applications. The lightweight flexible hose has a blue helix combined with clear PVC that allows any products being transferred to be viewed. For tough applications using PVC suction hose use our General Purpose Heavy Duty PVC suction hose.

DUCT HOSE

Flexible Duct Hoses are the most reliable and durable products in the commercial HVAC industry. All products are the best in the industry. For homeowners, builders and HVAC contractors who want a superior our products.

Seyoung Metal the leading best Gas hose supplier in South Korea. Seyoung Metal Co., Ltd. has been growing rapidly as a professional manufacturer and exporter. The company started with cookware in 1999. Seyoung Metal expanded its business to manufacture PVC hoses. The company has been exporting its products to more than 40 countries throughout the world.