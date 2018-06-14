Business

Dimethyl Carbonate Industry 2018 Market Share, Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2023

Comment(0)

Global dimethyl carbonate market research report- information by grades (pharmaceutical grade, industrial grade, and battery grade), by application (polycarbonate, solvent, fuel additive, pesticide, pharmaceuticals, and others) region – Forecast till 2023

Dimethyl Carbonate Market Overview:

Dimethyl Carbonate can be synthesized by the trans-esterification of ethylene carbonate or propylene carbonate and methanol. It is a colorless, flammable, and highly reactive chemical that possesses low toxicity and high solvency. It is used in numerous end-use applications such as polycarbonate, fuel additive, solvent, pesticide, pharmaceuticals, and others. It is commonly used as an intermediate and carbonylation and methylating agent. It is further used as an electrolyte in Li-ion battery and is widely used as a solvent in paints & coatings industry on account of their desirable chemical properties.

Key Players:

  • BASF SE
  • UBE
  • Alfa Aesar
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical Co.Ltd.
  • Arrow Chemical Group Corporation
  • Kowa India Pvt.Ltd
  • Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co.
  • Merck KGaA

Get a Sample Copy here “Dimethyl Carbonate Market Research Report- Forecast till 2023″:https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5486 

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the market and is estimated to dominate the DMC market over the assessment period, which is further followed by Europe and North America on account of rising demand from agriculture, automotive, and building & construction sectors. Developing countries of the Asia Pacific such as India, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and Malaysia are expected to be the fastest growing DMC market worldwide and is estimated to grow at the same pace in the near future. Factors attributed to the regional market growth are increasing use of pesticides, rising population, growing urbanization, ease of availability of inexpensive raw material, labor & land cost, and competitive manufacturing cost. European DMC market is predicted to witness a constant growth due to a huge demand from the automotive industry. North American dimethyl carbonate market is estimated to witness a steady growth due to the strong growth of the U.S. pharmaceutical sector.

Intended Audience:

  • Dimethyl Carbonate manufacturers
  • Traders and Distributors of dimethyl carbonate
  • Production Process Industries
  • Potential Investors
  • Raw Material Suppliers
  • Nationalized Laboratory

Market Segmentation:

The global dimethyl carbonate market is segmented on the basis of grades, application, and region. On the basis of the grades, DMC market is classified into the pharmaceutical grade, industrial grade, and battery grade. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into polycarbonate, solvent, fuel additive, pesticide, pharmaceuticals, and others. Others include adhesives and aerosol sprays. Among these, polycarbonate accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is predicted to expand at a significant CAGR over the assessment period on account of their growing prominence in numerous end-use industries such as electronics and automotive. Furthermore, increasing disposable income in emerging economies along with rising tendency to own personal vehicle has resulted in an increase in the automotive production and sales, which, in turn, is predicted to propel the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising building & construction activities along with increasing usage of environment-friendly paints & coatings are estimated to drive the demand for DMC over the forecast period.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market

For Further Assistance Get Complete Report Details here:https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dimethyl-carbonate-market-5486

 

 

Also Read
Business

Get Consultation from a Reputed Criminal Defense Attorney for DUI Charge in Pasadena

editor

Nowadays, criminal offense cases are filed in high amount. So as each state increase the severity of the criminal lawsuits. When a person convicted in a dui charge, then this brings a lot of issues in his life. Driving under the influence is considered as a severe crime and the punishments will become worse when […]
Business

Get To Know About Your Personality By Taking Everything Disc Personality Test

editor

However good you may be in your work, it is not at all sufficient to grow in the company.If you are career oriented and want to climb the ladder of success quickly, you first need to make an assessment of your personality. You need to know completely about yourself like your strengths and weaknesses. You […]
Business

Polyvinyl Alcohol Market 2018 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast 2023

editor

Market Overview Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) is categorized as partially hydrolyzed and fully hydrolyzed. Partially hydrolyzed PVA is widely used for food packaging due to biodegradability, moisture resistance, and its cross-linking properties. Furthermore, the increasing use of PVA in food supplements is likely to propel the market growth. PVA also finds application in end-use industries such […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *