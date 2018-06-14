Dimethyl Carbonate Industry 2018 Market Share, Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2023

Global dimethyl carbonate market research report- information by grades (pharmaceutical grade, industrial grade, and battery grade), by application (polycarbonate, solvent, fuel additive, pesticide, pharmaceuticals, and others) region – Forecast till 2023

Dimethyl Carbonate Market Overview:

Dimethyl Carbonate can be synthesized by the trans-esterification of ethylene carbonate or propylene carbonate and methanol. It is a colorless, flammable, and highly reactive chemical that possesses low toxicity and high solvency. It is used in numerous end-use applications such as polycarbonate, fuel additive, solvent, pesticide, pharmaceuticals, and others. It is commonly used as an intermediate and carbonylation and methylating agent. It is further used as an electrolyte in Li-ion battery and is widely used as a solvent in paints & coatings industry on account of their desirable chemical properties.

Key Players:

BASF SE

UBE

Alfa Aesar

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical Co.Ltd.

Arrow Chemical Group Corporation

Kowa India Pvt.Ltd

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co.

Merck KGaA

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the market and is estimated to dominate the DMC market over the assessment period, which is further followed by Europe and North America on account of rising demand from agriculture, automotive, and building & construction sectors. Developing countries of the Asia Pacific such as India, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and Malaysia are expected to be the fastest growing DMC market worldwide and is estimated to grow at the same pace in the near future. Factors attributed to the regional market growth are increasing use of pesticides, rising population, growing urbanization, ease of availability of inexpensive raw material, labor & land cost, and competitive manufacturing cost. European DMC market is predicted to witness a constant growth due to a huge demand from the automotive industry. North American dimethyl carbonate market is estimated to witness a steady growth due to the strong growth of the U.S. pharmaceutical sector.

Intended Audience:

Dimethyl Carbonate manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of dimethyl carbonate

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

Market Segmentation:

The global dimethyl carbonate market is segmented on the basis of grades, application, and region. On the basis of the grades, DMC market is classified into the pharmaceutical grade, industrial grade, and battery grade. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into polycarbonate, solvent, fuel additive, pesticide, pharmaceuticals, and others. Others include adhesives and aerosol sprays. Among these, polycarbonate accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is predicted to expand at a significant CAGR over the assessment period on account of their growing prominence in numerous end-use industries such as electronics and automotive. Furthermore, increasing disposable income in emerging economies along with rising tendency to own personal vehicle has resulted in an increase in the automotive production and sales, which, in turn, is predicted to propel the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising building & construction activities along with increasing usage of environment-friendly paints & coatings are estimated to drive the demand for DMC over the forecast period.

