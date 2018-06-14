Confectionery Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2023

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Confectionery Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Confectionery Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Confectionery market status and forecast, categorizes the global Confectionery market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Mars

Mondelez International

Nestle

Meiji Holdings

Ferrero Group

Hershey Foods

Arcor

Perfetti Van Melle

Haribo

Lindt & Sprüngli

Barry Callebaut

Yildiz Holding

August Storck

General Mills

Orion Confectionery

Uniconf

Lotte Confectionery

Bourbon Corp

Crown Confectionery

Roshen Confectionery

Ferrara Candy

Orkla ASA

Raisio Plc

Morinaga & Co. Ltd

Cemoi

Jelly Belly

Cloetta

Ritter Sport

Petra Foods

Amul

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Sugar Type

Chocolate Type

Gum Type

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Festivals

Weddings

Other

