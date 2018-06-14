Alexandria Kitchen Remodeling Contractor Talks Top Kitchen Hues

Alexandria kitchen remodeling contractor at Koncept Design + Build, published a blog discussing the top kitchen color trends of 2018. Whether a homeowner is considering a full kitchen remodel or is just thinking about switching up their kitchen’s color scheme, a fresh coat of paint can be an inexpensive way to completely transform the room.

Homeowners considering a new paint job should think about the effects a new color would have on their kitchen. Certain colors may look best with the finish of the appliances that are currently in the kitchen, while others might not look harmonious. Homeowners should also think about the mood and style they wish to convey with the colors they choose. It is also important to take the size of the room into consideration, as a larger, light-filled room could be better suited to darker colors than a smaller one.

This year, people are selecting bold looks for their kitchens. Medium to dark grays have often replaced white as the go-to neutral color, giving kitchens a sleek and modern design. Navy blue has been used for a subtle pop of color that works well with a variety of decor styles and other colors, while lighter blues can give off a casual and comfortable feel. Natural colors, such as green, yellow, red, and orange, are being paired with bleached and natural wood for warm, welcoming, and earthy kitchens. Finally, dark plum has been promoted from accent color to bold wall color choice. The regal hue feels dramatic and luxurious, putting a new twist on modern looks. Homeowners who are having a difficult time choosing a single color to feature are in luck: Two-tone color schemes that incorporate a neutral color and an earth-inspired color are also trending.

