Aladdin Theatre Tickets London

Catch the award winning London show, Disney’s Aladdin at the magnificent Prince Edward Theatre! The popular story of a young boy, Aladdin revolves around daring, magic, devious sorcerers and entertaining genies. The mesmerizing London show is adapted from the 1992 classic Academy Award-winning movie. Disney’s Aladdin is a complete roller coaster joyride featuring beauty, comedy and breath-taking spectacle.
Enjoy the mesmerizing London West End production featuring breathtaking sets, mind-blowing special effects and over 350 lavish costumes. The must watch London production is directed and choreographed by The Book Of Mormon’s Casey Nicholaw.
The story revolves around a savvy street urchin, Aladdin who gets entangled in the nefarious plans of an evil magician. In the meanwhile, he also falls in love with a stunning princess, Jasmine. And also befriends a genie, who is funny and lives in a lamp.
Famous music composer Alan Menken confirmed a musical adaptation of the movie in the year2010. After four years, the musical had a grand opening on Broadway. The show has some heart touching chartbusting songs such as A Whole New World, Friend Like Me and Arabian Nights, along with new songs written specifically for the stage production. In 2016, Disney’s Aladdin made its debut in the London Westend Prince Edward Theatre.
The show is penned by Menken and Howard Ashman, The Lion King’s Sir Tim Rice and Elf’s Chad Beguelin, who also wrote the book. Jim Steinmeyer, the master illusionist who assisted David Copperfield created some brilliant Special effects.
The show has some of the most prestigious awards such as Olivier and Tony Awards. The show features sterling performances by Matthew Croke in the titular role, along with Jade Ewen as Princess Jasmine known for some great works like former Sugababe and In The Heights star. Trevor Dion Nicholas portrays Genie is a brilliant manner and has some of the scene-stealing turns in the New York production.
So, get set for a memorable weekend with your dear ones with award winning and blockbuster London show, Aladdin The Musical at the opulent Prince Edward Theatre!

