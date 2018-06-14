Education

8th International Conference on Bacteriology and Infectious Diseases

We welcome you to attend the “8th International Conference on Bacteriology and Infectious Diseases” during, November22-23 2018, at Cape Town, South Africa . We cordially invite all the interested participants to sharing their knowledge, research and gaining the information in the arena of Microbiology, Molecular bacteriology, Clinical analytic bacteriology, Bacterial contaminations, Industrial bacteriology, Immunology and Infectious Diseases and its allied areas. Infectious conference 2018 gives a platform for analyst scholars, researchers and academic people to share and globalize their research work while the participants from industry/ business sectors can promote their products thus felicitating dissemination of knowledge. We anticipate more than 300 members around the globe for thought provoking keynote lectures, oral and also poster presentations. The attending delegates include Editorial Board Members of related journals. The scope of infectious conference 2018 is to bring the advancements in the field of bacteriology , immunology , clinical microbiology.
The theme of the Infectious Conference is “Acquainting and Improving Preventive Care in Bacteriology and Infectious Diseases”. With an objective to encourage young minds and their research abilities by providing an opportunity to meet the experts in the field of microbiology , immunology ,infectious diseases etc.

University of Nottingham PGCEi Webinar – June 04 2018

For Release 10:00 am 15th May 2018 Stafford Global: PGCEiWebinars In collaboration with Stafford Global UAE—We are happy to announce yet another webinar for the PGCEi delivered by the University of Nottingham on the 4th of June, 2018Event. Stafford Global announced immediate availability for the webinars, enabling attendees and potential students to immediately acquire first […]
4th International Conference on Spine and Spinal Disorders

ConferenceSeries llc LTD proudly welcomes you to the 4th International Conference on Spine and Spinal Disorders to be held during November 12-13, 2018 at Frankfurt, Germany. Spine 2018 will be organized around the theme “Exploring innovations for a better robust Spine health” Spine is a progression of vertebrae isolated by intervertebral circles reaching out from […]
Nourish the Change Awards – 2018

For Immediate release Delhi, 28 May’ 2018: The Akshaya Patra Foundation and United Nations Global Compact, under the banner of Feed The Future Now, organised for the very first time ‘Nourish the Change Awards’ 2018 to felicitate upcoming change-makers that are making positive contribution towards Sustainable Development Goal #2 ‘Zero Hunger’ . The award ceremony […]

