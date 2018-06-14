Health and Wellness

4th Nursing World Conference

Magnus Group successfully completed “Nursing World Conference (NWC 2016)” at Dubai, UAE on October 27-29, 2016 and “2nd Nursing World Conference (NWC 2017)” at Las Vegas, USA on October 16-18, 2017.
Following the overwhelming success of NWC 2016 and NWC 2017, we take pleasure to announce fourth edition “4th Nursing World Conference” scheduled on during October 08-10, 2018 in Las Vegas, USA.
Through networking and sharing, NWC 2018 will provide an opportunity for researchers, practitioners, and educators to exchange research evidence, practical experiences and innovative ideas on issues related to Nursing and Health Care.

