“UTKARSH 2018” – The JEE Hall of Fame: FIITJEE Felicitates its Victorious Students

June 13, 2018, New Delhi: With the results of JEE Advanced once again highlighting the dominance of FIITJEE students in the competitive world of engineering entrance, it is celebration time at India’s leading coaching institute. With an aim to inspire them to continue their winning ways, FIITJEE today felicitated its meritorious students who had performed exceptionally well in the prestigious examination.

The festive felicitation ceremony was conducted by FIITJEE’s South Delhi center at Siri fort Auditorium, Khel Gaon in the presence of students, faculty members and parents. The program was attended by over 2000 students, including good number of those, who had started preparing for engineering right from class IX.

The faculty members of FIITJEE congratulated the students and wished them a bright future as they step out to fulfill their goals. Parents and students also thanked the institute for their invaluable contribution towards their success.

The JEE Advanced 2018 Toppers also took the opportunity to interact with other students who are preparing for JEE and offered them valuable insights and guidance to help them achieve best results in JEE Main, JEE Advance and other competitive exams such as KVPY and various Olympiads (National & International).

They guided the aspiring students on how to crack JEE, and shared personal anecdotes to motivate and inspire the students. They also underlined how the guidance and quality education provided to them by FIITJEE teachers made a lot of difference to their preparation.

Eminent educator Mr. Gaurav Tiwari also addressed the large crowd and offered his pearls of wisdom to the young students.

FIITJEE South Delhi chairman, Mr. R K Thakur appreciated the efforts and undying spirit of the students who had succeeded against difficult odds, and hoped they would bring many more laurels to their families and the country in future.

“JEE Main & Advanced is all about focus, hard work, dedication, sincerity and determination and this is where our students stand out. Continued efforts and constructive positive approach towards the goal with precision, plan & tenacity can help any serious candidate achieve excellence, “said Mr. R L Trikha, Director, FIITJEE at Utkarsh 2018.

“From a very humble beginning as a forum for IIT-JEE, with a vision to provide an ideal launch pad for serious JEE aspirants, FIITJEE has now become a leading brand in Engineering Entrance Test Preparation. Today, aiming for the unachievable and continuously raising the bar has become a part of the FIITJEE DNA. To cater to changing needs of students, FIITJEE has been pioneer in starting innovative Programs such as Pinnacle, Supreme and Uday Plus- the integrated school programs, taking care of schooling and competitive examinations preparation under the same roof resulting in substantial

Saving in most important resource time and energy”, Mr. Trikha concluded.

Year after year, students coached by FIITJEE have displayed remarkable success at JEE as well as other prestigious Science examinations such as Olympiads, NTSE etc. Their success is a testimony to the superior pedagogy skills devised by FITJEE’s experienced faculty members.