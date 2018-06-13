Books

The English Story: Best Short Stories App for Kids

After getting a huge appreciation from users to Photography and Videography application, by introducing another application named ‘The English Story: Best Short Stories for Kids’ Greencom Ebizz Infotech is good to go for making another mark in different App category!

This association is best-known for creating applications based on current scenario! These days, guardians are enabling their children to utilize cell phones and to play different games with HD graphics. But, they are not looking that it is in the long run making hurt their child’s eyesight!

Hence, ‘Greencom Ebizzinfotech’ have demonstrated a little exertion towards building up an application for the development and advancement of kids.

‘The English Story App’ provides an excess of 2500 English Short Stories group by 12 intriguing classifications, for example,

1) Moral Stories
2) Akbar Birbal Stories
3) Tenali Raman Stories
4) Inspirational Stories
5) Funny Stories

The learning which children will get at this phase of life will straightforwardly influence their future! Consequently, it is parent’s obligation to encourage essential things like ‘esteem and significance of truth’ to their kid and stories are the best and simple route for doing as such!

Following are some surprising highlights offered by this application:

– No Internet required
– Free of cost application
– 2500+ stories with 12 distinct classifications
– Tapping star symbol will add that story to top picks list!
– ‘Night Mode’ impact won’t disturb kid’s sleep.
– Stories of Tenali Raman and Akbar Birbal to make a child clever!

You can find more advantages by downloading ‘The English Story: Best Short Stories for Kids’ application directly from Play Store!

