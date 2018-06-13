Roofing Chemical Market by Product Size and Segment Forecast to 2025

Roofing chemicals are used in roofing systems to provide better protection and durability. They enhances the performance of the roofing system by providing high reflectivity from natural elements, thus maintaining the temperature inside the building. Roofing chemicals are primarily made using rubber or modified bitumen and is commonly used in the construction industry. Rising demand for durable materials from the construction industry, increasing demand for thermal management buildings, and changing lifestyle trend toward sustainable living are factors driving the roofing chemicals market. However, high manufacturing and installation cost of roofing chemicals restraints the market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=34079

Based on type, the roofing chemicals market can be divided into epoxy resins, bituminous, asbestos, elastomers, and others. Bituminous is extensively used roofing type. Bituminous or asphalt is an organic liquid which is water resistance in nature. It improves the mechanical strength and longevity of the roofing, making it economical. This in turn contributes to the rise in its demand in residential and commercial building. Rising demand from residential and commercial buildings is anticipated to propel the bituminous material type segment during the forecast period. Easy-to-use, lightweight, and noncombustible features are factors driving the roofing chemicals market.

In terms of application, the market can be segregated into metal roofing, membrane roofing, and others. Membrane roofing are commonly made from elastomers or modified bitumen roofing chemicals. This type of roofing is widely used in residential buildings. The metal roofing application is also expected to expand considerably during the forecast period. Metal roofing is also known to be extremely durable and have long service life. Aluminum, stainless steel, copper, among others are extensively used materials for manufacturing metal shingles. Demand for metal roofing is anticipated to increase with the development of non-residential applications and pre-engineered metal buildings.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/roofing-chemical-market.html

Based on end-use industries, the roofing chemical market can be divided into residential, commercial, and others. Rise in infrastructure activities such as remodeling and reroofing, especially from the commercial end-use segment is expected to fuel demand for roofing chemicals. Increase in demand for improved performance roofing systems from the residential segment is expected to drive the roofing chemicals market during the forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com