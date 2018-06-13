Micronized Salt Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2028

Market Outlook

Micronized salt are finest and smallest granules of salt. Micronized salt has such a fine structure that it attains high solubility. Micronized salts are designed in such a way that it can be blended easily with any food item and personal care products among others. Micronized salt has an estimated caking resistance of around 4 months, so in order to improve the caking resistance of micronized salts, it should be stored in a dry place, keeping humidity below 75%. Micronized salt is also used as a key ingredient in Halo therapy, also known as salt therapy. Salt therapy is a method of inhaling micronized salt air particles, these particles help in absorbing bacteria and pollutants from the lungs and thus providing a cleansing and an anti-inflammatory effect.

Reasons for Covering this Title

According to USDA, the processed food industry is the prime revenue-generating sector globally. With the export of almost all kinds of processed preparation and meat products, the North America region is in substantial demand for ingredients to feed the industries. The salt is primarily used to increase shelf-life of meat and vegetables and as a flavoring agent. These two sectors are expanding into global markets which are anticipated to fuel demand for food grade salt to carter the demand. Micronized salt is majorly used in food industry due to its high purity and consistency, this with a high demand of food grade salt in processed food and beverage industry is expected to drive the micronized salt market over the forecast period. Global beef and veal production market are forecast to witness a growth of about 2% in 2018, to 62.6 million tons, and Brazil, along with the US is anticipated to contribute half of the growth to the global market. Brazil and Argentina are among the top four countries which are expected to assist in the extension of global exports of beef and veal market in 2018, which is forecast 3% higher than 2017. Micronized salt enables creating an anti-microbial environment for the processed meat products and also dehydrates the processed meat product. Micronized salt is the purest form of a salt which performs the preserving functionalities of the salt with utmost perfection, owing to such properties the demand of the micronized salt is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Global Micronized Salt: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Grade, the global Micronized Salt market has been segmented as –

Purity 98% – 99.5%

Purity Above 99.5%

On the basis of Application, the global Micronized Salt market has been segmented as –

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Meat, Poultry & Sea Foods

Milk & Dairy Products

Beverages

Canned/ Preserved Fruits, Vegetables

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others

Global Micronized Salt Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global micronized salt market are: Cargill Inc, TATA Chemicals Ltd., Morton Salt, Inc. (A K+S Group Company), INEOS Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., British Salt Limited, Dominion Salt Ltd., Compass Minerals America, Inc., Wilson Salt Company, ICL Group, J.C. Peacock & Co. Ltd , ITC Ltd. (Aashirvaad), Ahir Salt Industries, Sundar Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Keya Foods, Nahta Salt & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, GHCL Limited, Ankur Chemfood Ltd., Kutch Brine Chem Industries and Marico Limited (Saffola) among others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The food and beverage industry in the region is growing at a steady rate. According to Food and Drinks Report by European Union, the food and beverage sector is alone the largest manufacturing sector in the region with around 300,000 companies and US$ 1.2 Trillion revenue generation in 2016. Europe total food and beverage export amounted to 116.2 Billion alone in 2016. This huge industry is anticipated to maintain a steady demand for micronized salt as a major ingredient, for flavoring and anti-caking application. As micronized salt has high purity levels it is anticipated that manufacturers could replace traditional solar salt with micronized salt for the use in food and beverage industry as it reduces the impurity levels of the finished products and has a high efficiency over solar or rock salt for food and beverage applications.

Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be done a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the sources, forms, application and end use segments of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6799

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Micronized Salt market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6799