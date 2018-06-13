Business

Manor Lakes Provides Sustainable Urban Living with HIA GreenSmart Accreditation

Comment(0)

Providing opportunities to live in eco-friendly residences, Manor Lakes’ house and land packages are accredited by the HIA GreenSmart Accreditation.

[MANOR LAKES, 14/6/2018] – Manor Lakes, a residential development in Melbourne offering sustainable housing, has received its HIA GreenSmart Accreditation. The community is surrounded by 55 hectares of green space and is accessible to the new lake precinct that houses ecosystems and promotes re-vegetation.

The HIA GreenSmart Accreditation

Among the existing developments in Victoria, Manor Lakes is one of a select group that has achieved the HIA (Housing Industry Association) GreenSmart Accreditation.

HIA GreenSmart is one of Australia’s first professional green building initiatives that encourage developers and builders to adopt affordable and durable environmental solutions for designing and building residences.

The accreditation is given to builders and developers or individuals and businesses that provide environmentally responsible residential building and/or land development services. Projects and businesses that have received accreditation have completed the GreenSmart Professional Training program and have presented a commitment to environmental practices such as improving energy efficiency, reducing water usage and producing less waste.

The GreenSmart Professional Training Program

The HIA GreenSmart Training Program is a two-day course that is conducted nationwide. The program allows individuals and businesses in the housing industry to be trained in environmentally friendly and sustainable building skills and principles.

The program covers courses in passive solar design and natural ventilation, designing for water and energy efficiency, thermal performance and marketing eco-friendly housing developments to prospective homeowners.

Access to Green Outdoor Spaces in Manor Lakes

Apart from providing environmentally friendly homes in Victoria, Manor Lakes is also committed to being conducive to plant ecosystems.

One of Manor Lakes’ key outdoor areas, the new lake precinct, is home to around 20,000 trees and grasses in line with the development’s commitment to re-vegetation. A mix of local and exotic species can be found such as Golden Robina, Honey Locust and English Oak among many others.

About Manor Lakes

Manor Lakes offers sustainable house and land packages in Melbourne, Victoria. As part of the developments under Dennis Family, Manor Lakes has provided housing opportunities for families and homeowners of various sizes and lifestyles. The idyllic community is conveniently located near the central business district and to other road networks.

Learn more about the development by visiting http://www.manorlakes.com.au.

Also Read
Business

Nylon Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Latest research report on “Global Nylon Market 2018 Research Report” now available at a high quality database of MarketResearchFuture.com with market size, share, trends, Competitive and statistical analysis. Segmentation Analysis The market for aluminum pigments is segmented on the basis of type and applications; by types the Nylon market is segmented as Nylon 6,6; Nylon […]
Business

Organic Eggs Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2028: Report By TMR

Global Organic Eggs Market: Overview The global organic eggs market is poised for steadfast growth on the back of several favorable factors. As more people unearth the health and environmental benefits of organic food, commercial poultry and egg production has fall out of favor due to the heavy use of hormones, drugs, antibiotics, and practices […]
Business

Eye Herpes

editor

What exactly is Eye Herpes? Herpes simplex keratitis is definitely an infection on the cornea caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV). Also called eye herpes, this illness really should be treated by a doctor as complications can arise. Get additional details about Eye Herpes What Causes Eye Herpes? Herpes keratitis, generally referred to as […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *