Manor Lakes Provides Sustainable Urban Living with HIA GreenSmart Accreditation

[MANOR LAKES, 14/6/2018] – Manor Lakes, a residential development in Melbourne offering sustainable housing, has received its HIA GreenSmart Accreditation. The community is surrounded by 55 hectares of green space and is accessible to the new lake precinct that houses ecosystems and promotes re-vegetation.

The HIA GreenSmart Accreditation

Among the existing developments in Victoria, Manor Lakes is one of a select group that has achieved the HIA (Housing Industry Association) GreenSmart Accreditation.

HIA GreenSmart is one of Australia’s first professional green building initiatives that encourage developers and builders to adopt affordable and durable environmental solutions for designing and building residences.

The accreditation is given to builders and developers or individuals and businesses that provide environmentally responsible residential building and/or land development services. Projects and businesses that have received accreditation have completed the GreenSmart Professional Training program and have presented a commitment to environmental practices such as improving energy efficiency, reducing water usage and producing less waste.

The GreenSmart Professional Training Program

The HIA GreenSmart Training Program is a two-day course that is conducted nationwide. The program allows individuals and businesses in the housing industry to be trained in environmentally friendly and sustainable building skills and principles.

The program covers courses in passive solar design and natural ventilation, designing for water and energy efficiency, thermal performance and marketing eco-friendly housing developments to prospective homeowners.

Access to Green Outdoor Spaces in Manor Lakes

Apart from providing environmentally friendly homes in Victoria, Manor Lakes is also committed to being conducive to plant ecosystems.

One of Manor Lakes’ key outdoor areas, the new lake precinct, is home to around 20,000 trees and grasses in line with the development’s commitment to re-vegetation. A mix of local and exotic species can be found such as Golden Robina, Honey Locust and English Oak among many others.

