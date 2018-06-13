Business

Led by Tier 2 & 3 cities, India records 3.3% gains in 2017 – Knight Frank Global House Price Index Q1 2018

Comment(0)

Chandigarh, June 13, 2018: Knight Frank, the independent global property consultancy, launched the Global House Price Index for Q1 2018. The index tracks the movement in mainstream residential prices on a national basis across 57 markets using data from official sources such as Central Banks and National Statistics Offices. The index allows investors and developers to compare the performance of mainstream residential markets around the world. Compiled on a quarterly basis using official government statistics or central bank data the index’s overall performance is weighted by the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on a Purchasing Power Parity basis and the latest quarter’s data is provisional pending the release of all the countries’ results.

Results for Q1 2018:

• Led by tied 2 and 3 cities, India has recorded a 3.3% gain in 2017. Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar, Coimbatore, Nashik and Kanpur lead the house price growth recording gains of 16%, 14%, 13%, 13% and 12% respectively

Rank City 12-month % change
(Q4 2016-Q4 2017)
1 Ranchi 16%
2 Bhubaneswar 14%
3 Coimbatore 13%
4 Nashik 13%
5 Kanpur 12%

• The index increased by 4.8% in the year to March 2018. House prices are rising in 86% of the 57 countries tracked by the index.

• Only 9% of the markets tracked registered price growth above 10%, down from 18% a year ago.

• Hong Kong leads the index for the first time since the second quarter of 2015, with average prices ending the 12 months to March, 14.9% higher. Since the index was first published in 2008, Hong Kong has held the top spot on ten different occasions – more than any other territory tracked.

• Analysis by world region shows Asia Pacific (5.7%) came in second after North America (6.6%).

• Europe’s recovery is now well-underway, closer analysis confirms 11 of the 15 strongest-performing housing markets globally were in Europe at the end of March 2018.

Dr. Samantak Das, Chief Economist and National Director – Research, Knight Frank India, said, “The housing market of the country represents a mixed bag as per our Global House Price Index Q1 2018 findings. While the major metros continue to languish in the price growth dimension, it is the tier 2 & 3 cities like Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar, Coimbatore, Nashik and Kanpur which are leading the price gains in 2017. The movement of ‘Housing for All’ that now finds public and private participation alike has gathered steam in the smaller towns of the country. To endure this momentum in the near future we hope there is a sustainable recovery in housing demand.”

To download the report click here: http://content.knightfrank.com/research/84/documents/en/global-house-price-index-q1-2018-5605.pdf

Also Read
Business

Clements Electric Provides Safe Electrical Panel Change in Texas Homes

Clements Electric provides electrical and lighting solutions to prevent power disruptions and to keep Dallas Fort Worth households safe. [MANSFIELD, 6/7/2018] — A home’s electrical system is similar to the body’s circulatory system. Much as the human heart functions, the electrical panel controls and pumps the power that keeps the system working. Furthermore, as the […]
Business

Automotive Lighting Market Research Report 2018

editor

Automotive Lighting Market Scenario: Automotive Lighting Market rapidly growing and expected to reach $30,107 Mn by end of 2023. According to latest research report published on Automotive Lighting Market 2018 – Global Forecast To 2023, this Automotive Lighting Market is driven by factors such as arrival of adaptive lighting technology, expansion of the automotive industry, […]
Business

Global One Way Bearing Market 2018 Business Insights, Demand, Growth and 2025 Forecast

editor

The One Way Bearing Market 2018 inspects the execution of the One Way Bearing advertise, encasing a top to bottom judgment of the One Way Bearing showcase state and the aggressive scene comprehensively. This report breaks down the capability of One Way Bearing market in the present and in addition the future prospects from different […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *