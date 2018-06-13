Business

Key Insights of Future Prospects of KVM Switch Market During 2017 – 2027

KVM Switch Market: Introduction

KVM switch is a computing network hardware control console that allows users to control multiple computers at the same starting at keyboards, video monitors and the mouse. KVM switches provides efficient control of various computers while helping organizations to minimize floor space, equipment, and administration & operating costs. KVM switches are commonly used in environments where single user needs to operate multiple computers, and in organizations where one or more administrators manage multiple computers from a central location. KVM switches is not equipped with s special software because they do not change the way the computer operates or interacts with users. KVM switches are available with security features, which allows network administrator to assign password protection and limit user access to servers attached to the KVM switch.

KVM Switch Market: Market Dynamics

Continuous dependency on computing platforms for business operations along with rising interest by organizations to enhance workforce productivity is the key factor contributing the growth of global KVM switches market. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are expanding across regions, even though cloud solution are getting popular most of the SMEs are preferred to have in-house server for their operations, which is significantly contributes the growth of global KVM switches market. Additionally, expanding compliance requirements and rising requirements of constant update of computers accelerates the growth of global KVM switches market. Also, expanding data processing centers and growing popularity of KVM switches in healthcare environments, where doctors can conveniently monitor a patient’s status or sharing information to different locations are fueling the growth of global KVM switches market. However business sector is rapidly migrating to cloud based solutions and wireless computing solutions is identified as restraint likely to deter the progression of global KVM Switch Market.

KVM Switch Market: Market Segmentation

The global KVM Switch Market is segmented on the basis end-user type, interface and region.

On the basis of end-user type, the global KVM Switch Market can be segmented into

  • Small Enterprises
  • Medium Enterprises
  • Large Enterprises

On the basis of interface, the global KVM Switch Market can be segmented into

  • USB
  • PS/2
  • VGA
  • DVI
  • HDMI
  • Others

KVM Switch Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global KVM Switch Market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Western Europe is expected to contribute significant market share due to continuous preference to enhance workforce productivity. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing KVM Switch Market due to expanding small and medium enterprises.

KVM Switch Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global KVM Switch Market includes D-Link, Avocent Corporation, ATEN INTERNATIONAL Co., Ltd., APC by Schneider Electric, Belkin International, Inc., Dell, Adder, IBM, FUJITSU, and Rextron Technology, Inc.

