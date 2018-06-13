Uncategorized

GreatFence Installs BOCA-Compliant Fences that Add Value to Properties

Comment(0)

Adding a fence to a property can enhance its value and make it more appealing to property seekers. Texas-based company GreatFence builds beautiful, BOCA-compliant fences that enhance the property’s curb appeal and value.

[Houston, 6/13/2018] – Experts agree that adding a gate to a property can boost the home’s value by up to ten thousands of dollars. Durable and made with precision, the company’s ornamental fences enhance a home’s curb appeal and safety as well as its market value, if the homeowner decides to sell.

Simple Addition that Ups Property Value

According to real estate resource Realty Times, adding a gate to a property can increase its value by as much as $50,000. Meanwhile, realtor Century 21 includes adding a fence to their list of top 10 ways to add value to a property. Expert opinions on sites such as Homes.com also agree that having a fence can enhance a home’s value.

There are many reasons experts agree that a gate is the smartest choice for homeowners and real estate agents looking to maximize a property’s value. One, it’s because a gated entrance creates an air of luxury. And two, it lets modern property owners enjoy activities in their space, away from the public eye. Property expert Nina Hayward says in an article for House Beautiful says that as today’s property seekers crave privacy and safety, investing in sturdy fences is a smart move.

Enhancing Home Value with BOCA-Compliant Fences

GreatFence helps homeowners enhance the value of their property by installing quality, made-to-order gates and fences.

The company’s skilled team fabricates fences that perfectly blend with the home’s existing architecture. They can cater to unique client specifications, especially those who need an added safety measure for children or pets. The team also makes sure that their fence and gate products comply with the guidelines set by the Building Officials and Code Administrators International, Inc. (BOCA).

The company caters to clients across the US. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the GreatFence’s website to see some of their previous projects.

About GreatFence

GreatFence has been providing quality fences and gates for more than a decade. The company takes pride in their workmanship and their aluminum fence and gate products, in fact, come with a lifetime workmanship, material, and paint warranty. The company’s commitment to exceeding client expectations at all times garnered them an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Find the full details here: https://www.greatfence.com.

Also Read
Uncategorized

Juice Concentrate Market Analysis, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2022

editor

Market Overview: Increasing awareness about healthy lifestyle which helps in enhancing overall health has driven growth of the juice concentrate market. Demand from the working class has increased in recent years. Juice concentrates are high in nutrition hence consumers have seen rise in demand for it. Along with all these growing demand about healthy alternative […]
Uncategorized

Tata Metals Offers the Best Metal Around

editor

Jakarta, Indonesia – 18 May 2018 – Tata Metals is offering the most effective way to get all the metal you will need for just about any kind of different industrial needs and requirements. One way or the other, in case that you are in the roofing business or perhaps are interested in building something, […]
Uncategorized

Birla Carbon presents the ‘Social Value of Carbon Black’

editor

Atlanta / Mumbai – August 17, 2017 – Many things we rely on every day, like phones and wires, shoes and cars have something in common. All of them have a common material that makes them last longer and perform better – Carbon Black. Carbon black is a safe, highly engineered microscopic carbon that plays […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *