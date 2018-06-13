Global Industrial Robotics Market Sales Industry Research Report 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Industrial Robotics Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Industrial Robotics Market by type (articulated, cartesian, cylindrical, parallel, scara robots), application (automotive, chemical, rubber, plastics, electrical, electronics), function (assembling, material handling, milling, cutting, processing, painting, dispensing, soldering, welding) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Industrial Robotics Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Industrial Robotics Market. According to the report the Global Industrial Robotics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% in terms of value over the period of 2018-2024. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Increase in the Need for Automation in Microelectronics and the Technology Set by the Government and Industry Association are Escalating the Demand for the Industrial Robotics Market

The demand for industrial robots is mainly observed in industries such as automobile and heavy engineering. In order to overcome the limitations of the traditional labor work, industrial robots are being evolved which is expected to be the prime factor driving the growth of the market. However, high initial cost for purchasing these equipment followed by installation cost and high maintenance cost are the factors which are likely to restrain the growth of the industrial robotics market. Moreover, the use of industrial robots helps to achieve automation in manufacturing process is providing major growth opportunities for the key players in the industrial robotics market.

Asia-Pacific Region Offers Market Growth Owing to Rapid Growth in Markets Such as India and China

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report on global industrial robotics market covers segments such as, type, application and function. On the basis of type the global industrial robotics market is categorized into introduction, articulated robots, cartesian robots, cylindrical robots, parallel robots, scara robots and other robots. On the basis of application the global industrial robotics market is categorized into introduction, automotive, chemical, rubber & plastics, electrical & electronics, food & beverages, machinery and others. On the basis of function the global industrial robotics market is categorized into introduction, assembling & disassembling, material handling, milling, cutting, and processing, painting & dispensing, soldering & welding and others.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global industrial robotics market such as, ABB Ltd., Comau S.P.A., Denso Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Kuka AG, CMA Robotics S.P.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Universal Robots A/S and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global industrial robotics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of industrial robotics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the industrial robotics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the industrial robotics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

