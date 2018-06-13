Expansion of OTG (On-The-Go) Pen Drive Market During 2017 – 2027 to Gain Robust Traction

In today’s world, due to increasing digitalization and usage of the social and web media by individuals, the adoption of OTG pen drive is expanding rapidly. The growing demand for mobile devices like smartphones and tablets are creating the need for sufficient storage space and is generating the abundant growth opportunities for OTG pen drive market. With the development in the technology, the physical size of the OTG pen drive is becoming smaller by the day, making them more portable and thus, due to this factor, more consumers are now able to buy OTG pen drives for easy transfer of data to and from computers, and other devices.

The OTG Pen Drive is an interface between the mobile devices such as smartphone & tablets and USB devices, and it allows mobile devices to act as a host, allowing other USB devices, such as USB flash drives, digital cameras, mouse, or keyboard, attached to them. It also makes it possible for devices to connect directly to each other. Furthermore, many storage solution providers have now introduced USB drives that feature a micro-USB port in addition to support USB on-the-go functionality, which is creating the potential growth opportunities for the OTG pen drive market. Also, various applications of OTG pen drive such as it enables the user to connect devices such as MIDI keyboards & controllers, audio inputs for instruments, and to launch a game by connecting with the phone are the factors which are driving the demand for OTG pen drives.

OTG Pen Drive: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing number of smartphones which features standard micro-USB port is one the primary factor which is driving the growth of the OTG pen drive market. Also, the rising popularity of printed and secure USB flash drives is fueling the growth of OTG pen drive market. Moreover, the continuous memory capacity enhancements and demand for high-speed data transfer OTG pen drives are some of the factors which are creating the potential growth opportunities for OTG pen drive market.

One of the major factors which is restraining the growth of the OTG pen drive market is that a number of premium smartphone which do not support the USB on-the-go function. Moreover, device compatibity is also one of the major factors which may hampers the growth of the OTG pen drive market in the near future.

OTG Pen Drive: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of storage capacity:

On the basis of storage capacity OTG pen drive Market can be segmented as 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and more than 64GB. Among these, 16 GB and 64GB storage capacity OTG pen drives are expected to gain high market share, owing to the rising preference of customers for such storage capacity OTG pen drives.

OTG Pen Drive: Competitive Landscape

The key players of the OTG pen drive market are SanDisk, Kingston, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Transcend Information, Inc., Sony Corporation, Lexar Media, Inc., ADATA Technology Co., Ltd., Transcend Information, Inc., Verbatim, and Lenovo Group Ltd.

OTG Pen Drive: Regional Overview

APAC is expected to the largest market of OTG pen drive owing to the presence of various key players in the region which makes it easier for consumers to get a better reach. North America is anticipated to gain the high growth rate due to the rising need for storage devices and increasing digitalization in the market. The OTG pen drive market in Europe and Latin America is also expected to gain high growth rate due the rapid adoption of smartphones and tablets in the region.

