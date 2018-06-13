European Piano Academy: The Ideal Destination to Learn Piano

The European Piano Academy was established in Sydney by professional pianist and teacher, Illya Zozulya. He had the aim of teaching Australian students how to play the piano by combining the best traditions of European and Russian techniques of the Australian students.

At EPA, the tutors focus on strengthening the emotional and mental aspects of a student’s performance. They also focus on making the piano aspirants of the academy technically sound in the skill of playing piano. The teachers mentor the students in a way that they can pursue their individual goals of securing music scholarships or learning or leisure. The academy also helps the students pursue prepare for crucial examinations like high school certificate exams and Grades 1-8 piano exams. The students are also offered the required guidance by EPA to prepare for musicianship/theory assessment exams as required by Australian music examination board.

Teaching Techniques:

While the primary focus of EPA is teaching classical piano playing, the academy also specialises in covering other genres like pop music and jazz. The Academy enrols people across different age groups and levels of musical knowledge. This means the students of the piano academy range from complete beginner-level candidates (comprising of kids to aspiring adults) and up to experienced musicians as well. The lessons are designed in a way that the specific needs of every individual student can be catered to. The instructors of the academy focus not only on teaching the mechanical technical aspects of playing the instrument but teach the students how to involve their heart and mind in the process. The students are offered balanced training in all the crucial areas.

The following are the two levels of teaching imparted by the piano teachers of EPA to their students:

1. Standard tuition: This level is ideal for students who are aiming to learn playing piano for:

Personal reward

Preparing for AMEB ‘Piano’ or ‘Piano For Leisure” exams(from preliminary to grade 8)

Preparation for AMEB musicianship/theory exams

2. Advanced level tuition: This level is ideal for students preparing for the following:

AMEB certificate of performance, AMusA and LMusA exams

High school certificates and various music scholarships

Performance at Auditions, competitions and professional events

The following are the main steps of approach taken by the academy in teaching piano:

Assessment of the current level of every student

Setting of realistic goals based on student’s needs and goals

Applying personalized tuition and guidance

Monitoring of progress

For more information refer to: http://www.europeanpianoacademy.com.au

About The Academy:

European Piano Academy is a professional piano teaching academy based in Sydney. All professional mentors who work at the academy are trained and complete experts in applying piano teaching techniques of the Russian and European piano schools.

Contact Us:

PO BOX 2189

Normanhurst NSW 2076

Australia

Phone: 0415 479 996

Email: info@europeanpianoacademy.com.au