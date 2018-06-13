Amyma, an intermediary financial agency, is responsible for bringing together investors and investment companies. These investment companies offer different types of debt in exchange for a quick cash flow.

[London, 13/06/2018] – When it comes to investment opportunities in the UK, more people are familiar with the stock market than capital bonds. However, few people are aware that the capital market is significantly larger than the stock market and this expansion occurred in the last two decades. Investors who are interested in capital bonds need to look no further than Amyma.

Capital bonds and debentures are the most important types of debt instruments promoted to investors by Amyma. These investments can be purchased on their own, or in combination.

Does Amyma offer bonds?

In recent years, electronic trading has changed stock trading for good, and it is believed that it will affect capital bonds as well. Amyma opportunities in the form of capital bonds are introduced to potential investors after the completion of a self-registration process, which is done online. Once Amyma has received this information, each applicant is categorised under a specific investment category and relations are established with companies offering capital bonds.

How do bonds work?

Capital bonds can be purchased on their own or in combination with other debt instruments for the creation of a diverse and dynamic portfolio. Amyma is not responsible for purchases, nor for the performance of the capital bonds. Amyma agents simply act as intermediaries between the companies and potential investors and cannot offer any financial information on the actual capital bonds or other types of debt loans.

In a similar way to other investment assets, capital bonds produce income via interest rate payments. Amyma is not responsible for the performance of the capital bonds, therefore investors are advised to do careful research before committing to capital bonds especially as the capital can often be tied up for some time once the investment is made.

These bonds can offer a constant cash flow in the form of regular income payments and once they reach full maturity (this usually happens within five years, though maturity dates differ from bond to bond), the investor should have their initial capital returned. It is worth noting that some types of capital bonds offer certain tax benefits to the investor.