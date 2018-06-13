Can Sealers Market: Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics

Global Can Sealers Market: Overview

Across the globe nowadays convenient packaging has emerged as one of the crucial features of packaging. Intense demand for safe packaging based on designed government regulations has made the products sealing a primacy in the food & beverage as well as in the healthcare industries. One of such novel sealing solution is the can sealers which not only safeguards the product to be packaged but also protects the product from contamination.

Can sealers machines are usually designed to seal lightweight round aluminum, tin and cardboard cans with lids. Manual, as well as automatic Can sealing machines, are widely preferred in various industries for packaging of numerous products. For small/midsize businesses with lower capital investments, the manual Can sealing machines are preferable whereas the automatic Can sealers are advisable for high volume production. Cans sealers have a wide range of applications in the food and beverages, chemical, and in pharmaceutical industries.

Global Can Sealers Market: Drivers & Restraints

Over the last two decades, the metal cans packaging market has observed significant growth wherein the manufacturing industry has been setting new records year on year. Metal Cans enjoys a broad base of application in food & beverages industry for storage of easy-to-cook dry food products, pulp, and other liquid beverages. Also, the metal cans are in demand for storing industrial chemicals. Cans sealers form an inseparable part of metal can packaging industry and hence, the Can sealers market is likely to observe a blistering growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is also projected to impact the global Can sealers market positively.

However, certain factors such as the seal quality are expected to hamper the growth of the global can sealers market during the forecast period. Lack of quality checks in unregulated markets does not assure high quality of cans sealing machines.

Global Can Sealers Market: Segmentation

The global Can sealers market is segmented as follows

On the basis of product type, the global Can sealers market is segmented into:

Manual Can Sealer

Semi-Automatic Can Sealer

Automatic Can Sealer

On the basis of method of sealing, the global Can sealers market is segmented into:

Can spin sealers

Can stand still sealers

On the basis of applications, the global Can sealers market is segmented into:

Food and beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial products

Consumer products

Others

Global Can Sealers Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global Can sealers market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Can sealers market is largely dependent on the growth of food & beverages industry. North America and Europe accounts a significant share in the global Can sealers market owing to higher inclination of work-class people towards consumption of easy to cook package food products. In terms of volume sales, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness a blistering growth on the backdrop of expansion in the retail sector in the in developing countries like China and India. Also, a large foreign direct investment (FDI) in the region is likely to drive the demand of Can sealers throughout the forecast period.

Overall, the global Can sealers market is expected to register a healthy rate during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Global Can Sealers Market: Key Players

Some key players that currently operate in Can sealers market across the globe are Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry Company, Inc., Embarcadero Home Cannery., Crown Packaging Corp., Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry Company, Inc., and many more.