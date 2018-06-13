A High Single-Digit CAGR Projected for Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market During 2017 to 2026

According to Fact.MR’s recently compiled report, the global flame resistant and retardant fabric market will register a splendid 6.9% volume CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2026). Approximately US$ 7,300 Mn worth of flame resistant and retardant fabric are foreseen to be sold across the globe by 2026-end.

Development of novel products is a key trend observed in the global flame resistant and retardant fabric market. For example, in 2017, researchers from the Nanyang Technological University, located at Singapore, have developed a water-based solution for flame-retardant coating for cotton fabrics by using a phospho-nitrogen combination. This one-step spray-on procedure is employed for coating the fabrics by capitalizing on the spontaneous reactions between tetrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium chloride (THPC) and para-phenylenediamine (PDA).

Request Report Sample@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=682

This further results into precipitation of the poly [1,4-diaminophenylene-tris (dimethyl hydroxymethyl) phosphine] (PApP) on the surface of cotton fabric. Effectiveness evaluations on PApP conducted in accordance with BS EN ISO 15025 and ASTM D6413 flammability tests have shown that the overall performance and flame-retardant efficiency of this novel coating is promising.

Market Players Entering into Collaboration & Partnerships for Offering Highly-Durable Fabrics

Key players operating in the flame resistant and retardant fabric market have been profiled by the report, which include Koninklijke Ten Cate NV (TenCate), PBI Performance Products, Inc., and Kaneka Corporation amongst others. Leading market players are entering into partnerships and collaborations for offering high-quality products and extend their market reach worldwide.

In 2017, CORDURA® brand of INVISTA, collaborated with the European specialist in workwear, military, & industrial protective fabrics, Carrington, for developing and providing flame retardant fabrics engineered with the CORDURA® NYCO technology for enhancing its durability. INVISTA eyed this collaboration as a strategic step toward expanding its fabric portfolio, and for delivering performance-driven, comfortable, and highly-durable textiles by meeting standards apropos protective clothing.

Visit For TOC@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=682

Industrial Protective Clothing to Remain Largest Application Segment

Among applications of flame resistant and retardant fabric, industrial protective clothing will remain dominant in terms of both value and volume. Flame resistant and retardant fabric seek extensive adoption in manufacturing industrial protective clothing, for creating stable and inert barrier during thermal exposures of workers. This delivers the wearer with effective protection against excessive temperatures, or direct exposure to flames, thereby increasing its attractiveness among workers and fuelling demand.

Europe will continue to spearhead the global flame resistant & retardant fabric market, with the bulk revenue as well as volume shares during 2017 to 2026. Robust demand for manufacturing a wide range of products that are employed in the region’s high-growth and well-established transportation industry is a key factor propelling the market growth in Europe. Countries such as Germany and Italy will lead the flame resistant and retardant market in Europe in light of high demand from the end-use industries such as automotive.

Report Analysis@ https://www.factmr.com/report/682/flame-resistant-and-retardant-fabric-market