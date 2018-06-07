Business

Neville Patel l CEO l Qualitas Global l Game Development Company l India

Comment(0)

Neville Patel is a creative and hands-on entrepreneur, highly experienced with start-ups, mobile technology, consumer products, and marketing.

Born and brought up in Bombay, now Mumbai, Neville Patel has a vast experience of more than 23 years in the Indian IT and ITes industry, Offshore Software RandD, KPO, Gaming and Interactive Entertainment industry, Casino Gaming, Media and Advertising, Telecom, Banking and Insurance and Human Capital Management, Image Tracking and Video Analytics etc.

Neville started working at a very early age at his uncle’s office dabbling in the Stock Exchange from the time he was still in school.

A Six Sigma Black Belt, strategic thinker and technology enthusiast, Neville Patel enjoys playing Poker, Bridge, Chess, Table Tennis during his free time. Neville loves to travel for pleasure as well as business.

Also Read
Business

6th edition of Concrete Show India gets underway today An industry congregation of over 150 top-of-the-line Indian and global construction and infrastructure companies

editor

MUMBAI, May 24th, 2018: Concrete Show India (CSI) 2018, the three day (24th – 26th May 2018) trade show hosted by UBM India, commenced today at the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. Day One of the event was inaugurated Mr. S. K. Gupta, Director Projects, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.; Mr. S M Ramchandani, […]
Business

Select the Right Darling Harbour Hotels – Best price guarantee – hidarlingharbour.com

editor

Going by Sydney in Australia for occasion trip or some other reason as an explorer certainly obliges you to locate an appropriate place to remain. There is a wide assortment of alternatives to choose from while hunting down the appropriate place to remain in when in Sydney. For an occasion in Sydney, you might want […]
Business

Cherrystone Auctions Shares The Final Details Of Its Upcoming April 2018 Public Auction

editor

Cherrystone Auctions will host its third public auction this year on the 24th and 25th of April in the company’s gallery on 119 West 57th Street. The upcoming auction will feature lots from U.S. and Worldwide Stamps and Postal History and The David Mace Collection of United States. For its third public auction this year, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *