Motown The Musical Shaftesbury Theatre Auditions

The popular London Westend theatre Shaftesbury is currently running the Tony Award nominated hit Motown The Musical. The spectacular London show finely depicts the saga of Motown founder Berry Gordy. The award winning London show revolves around the legendary career of Berry Gordy and the foundation of his grand musical empire, Motown Records.
Young Berry is always inspired from his childhood hero, black American boxer Joe Louis and aspires to make everyone proud and happy. The story is set in the year 1983, on the evening of the 25th anniversary celebration of Motown, where some of the biggest names of showbiz industry have marked their attendance.
Berry started his music company with a holy intention of bringing together a socially charged and racially divided country through music. He founds a music-making factory by borrowing $800 loan from his family. Some of the greatest artists’ careers such as Diana Ross and the Supremes, Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations and more are launched by Berry.
Auditions in Next Month
Currently, Motown The Musical is all set to open children’s auditions in London next month. At the Shaftesbury Theatre, the London production of Motown The Musical has been extended. The production has made announcement to hold open auditions for the role of Young Michael Jackson, Berry Gordy and Stevie Wonder.
They are mainly searching for African American boys in age range of 8 – 13 who can play 8 years of age. Boys need to move well and have good singing and acting skills.
Complete details regarding the upcoming auditions are given below:
Registration will take place at 9.15am on 19 August 2017 at the Brixton Community Base, Talma Road, London SW2 1AS.
Currently, Nana Ageyman-Bediako, 11 years old from Haringey, London, Raphael Higgins-Humes, 11 years old from Greenwich, London, Rio Myers, 11 years old from Lewisham, London and Tumo Reetsang, 12 years old from Southwark, London are playing the role of Young Michael Jackson, Berry Gordy and Stevie Wonder.

