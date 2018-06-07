Latest Research on Global Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market Forecast 2024

Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market by product (radiography (X-ray), ultrasound, computed tomography scans, magnetic resonance imaging scans and nuclear medicine scans), product type (portable and stationary) and end-user (hospitals and imaging centers) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market are dosage (solid, liquid), route of administration (oral, parental). According to report the global infantile spasms therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Market Insights

An Infantile Spasm is a rare seizure disorder that occurs in young children, usually under one year of age. Infantile spasm refers to sudden stiffening of the body, the arms, and the legs or forward bending of the head. Infantile spasms are caused by an identifiable underlying condition, such as: Central nervous system infections (such as herpes simplex virus, meningitis, and encephalitis), abnormal brain development or injury, Genetic abnormalities and Neurological disorders with skin lesions. The global market size of infantile spasms market was worth USD XX million and it is projected to reach to USD XX million by 2024. Growing number of births, rising prevalence of infantile spasms and product innovations are factors that are likely to drive the global infantile spasms therapeutics market. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, the incidence of infantile spasms is 2 to 3 per 10,000 live births, with a lifetime prevalence of 1.5 to 2 per 10,000 children. However, stringent regulations for product approvals may hinder the growth of the infantile spasms therapeutics market. Extensive research and development activities, pipeline drugs, and government initiatives are a few more factors projected to fuel the global infantile spasms therapeutics market in the near future.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the infantile spasms market during the forecast period. U.S held the major market share in the North America region owing to innovation of new products, early adoption of treatment procedures and extensive R&D activities. According to a study carried out in U.S around 2K to 4K new cases of infantile spasms disorder occur in the U.S. every year. The Asia pacific region is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising awareness about this disease and its treatment procedures.

Segment Covered

The report on global infantile spasms therapeutics market covers segments such as, dosage and route of administration. On the basis of dosage the global infantile spasms therapeutics market is categorized into solid and liquid. On the basis of route of administration the global infantile spasms therapeutics market is categorized into oral and parental.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of XX % over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global infantile spasms therapeutics market such as, Valerion Therapeutics, Anavex Life Sciences Corp, GW Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt, H. Lundbeck A/S, Orphelia Pharma SA, Insys Therapeutics Inc., Etrophin Inc. and Catalystpharma.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global infantile spasms therapeutics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of infantile spasms therapeutics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the infantile spasms therapeutics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the infantile spasms therapeutics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

2. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market

4. Global Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market by Dosage

4.1. Solid

4.2. Liquid

5. Global Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration

5.1. Oral

5.2. Parental

6. Global Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market by Region 2018-2024

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market by Dosage

6.1.2. North America Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration

6.1.3. North America Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market by Dosage

6.2.2. Europe Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration

6.2.3. Europe Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market by Dosage

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market by Dosage

6.4.2. RoW Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration

6.4.3. RoW Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market by Sub-region

7. Company Covered

7.1. Valerion Therapeutics

7.2. Anavex Life Sciences Corp

7.3. Gw Pharmaseuticals

7.4. Mallinckrodt

7.5. H. Lundbeck A/s

7.6. Orphelia Pharma SA

7.7. Insys Therapeutics Inc.

7.8. Etrophin Inc.

7.9. Catalystpharma

