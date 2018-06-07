Entertainment

Catch the romantic thriller Aitraaz once again on the big screen

Comment(0)

How we wish to travel back in time and watch the classics from the ‘90s at a theatre near us. MuktaA2 Cinemas along with Zee Cinema in association with 1018MB and 92.7 Big FM are making this happen, since they screen some of the very best classic films, every Sunday. The iconic theater located in Fort, Mumbai, has been hosting screenings of some of the most loved Bollywood films such as Taal, Khalnayak, Iqbal, Hero and many more.
This time around you can catch the popular Bollywood film that shattered many stereotypes – Aitraaz, starringthe versatile actors of all times, Akshay Kumar, KareenaKapoor Khan andPriyanka Chopra. The movie will be re-premiering on the big screen this Sunday, 10th June 2018 only at the New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinema.
Come celebrate the love for films at the newly refurbished New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinemas, where movie buffs can relive their favorite classic films on India’s largest silver screen. New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinema boasts of the largest screen of 84-feet, with the impact of surround sound to complement each movie’s great music.

Book tickets on: 1018mb and BookmyShow

Movie: Aitraaz
When: Sunday, 10th June 2018
Where: New Excelsior Cinema – Mukta A2 Cinema, 24, AK NayakMarg, Fort Azad Maidan, Fort, Mumbai – 01
Time: 12pm

Also Read
Entertainment

A polygamy website can make life easier

editor

There are many different things you have to consider when it comes to polygamy, but finding partners is one of the challenges you have to deal with. If you want to embrace this lifestyle and you are up for the task, you have to focus on solutions you can make the most of. A polygamy […]
Entertainment

OC Salsa provides highly professional salsa dance classes in Orange County

editor

United States 10-05-2018. OC Salsa is the dance school is providing professional and private dance classes to students of all levels. If you want to learn salsa or any other kind of dance just because you love it or you want to be professional dancer then join dance classes in Orange County. These dance classes […]
Entertainment

Manga, Tokyo Introduces Otsukai, a proxy-buying service for Japanese Anime and Manga items.

editor

Osaka, JP – MANGA.TOKYO is pleased to announce the launch of Otsukai, a new service that allows members of the site to get hold of anime, manga, and video games merchandise that can be found only in Japan. The Japanese word ‘otsukai’ means ‘errand’ and MANGA.TOKYO has created the service with that definition in mind. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *