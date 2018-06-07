Tech

Auto Add Logo Copyright with Text on Camera Photos

SURAT, INDIA – 23, April 2018

Greencom Ebizzinfotech a key programming affiliation today instigated another application for android organize into their portfolio named Auto Add Logo Copyright with Text on Camera Photos after the accomplishment of Auto Stamper.

Auto Logo Stamper is a free application to fuse watermark stamps the photographs caught from your default in-worked in camera.

Some extraordinary highlights of this application combines,

➺ Adjustable Font Size
➺ Changeable Font Colors
➺ Varieties of Font Style
➺ Flexible Font Position

This highlights makes this application a rounder in its portrayal.

You can even fuse watermark logo in two ways,

◇ Image Watermarking – Add Logo to photograph
◇ Combined Watermarking-Add Text near to Logo

“Watermarking logo is a recent trend that is mainly used for personal and professional use. We crafted this application to give a easy to use experience.” – Said Suresh Kalathiya, CEO Ebizz Infotech.

Few more applications are scheduled our sources revealed.

