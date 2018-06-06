Business

Superior Water Conditioners Provides Chemical-Free Water Treatment Service for Different Application

The Indiana-based company uses non-chemical water conditioning technology that not only protects against hard water and scale corrosion but also has no impact on the environment.

[FORT WAYNE, 6/6/2018] – Superior Water Conditioners provides chemical-free water treatment services for residential, commercial, or industrial applications. The company, a pioneer in chemical-free water treatment technology, aims to limit the damage caused by hard water using non-chemical water conditioning technology, which protects against hard water and scale corrosion.

How Does it Work?

According to Superior Water Conditioners, the water conditioning technology works by changing the behavior of hard water minerals while preventing their formation and adverse effects.

The company adds that although this is a complex problem, the company’s technology can solve it. The system accomplishes this by changing the natural characteristics of hard water minerals, which makes it harder for the substances to bind together and form a hard, brittle scale.

Superior Water Conditioners emphasizes that since its technology does not require energy or chemicals to operate, it has no impact on the environment.

Water Conditioning in Various Applications

Superior Water Conditioners dissolves existing scale and prevents future buildup in commercial, residential, or industrial applications.

The company’s industrial water conditioners control scale and corrosion as well as cut down operational costs. Superior Water Conditioners understands that effective scale and corrosion becomes even more challenging due to extreme demands on performance for industrial equipment.

The company’s commercial water treatment services help to increase the efficiency and performance of commercial equipment. As such, it extends the service life of a business’s equipment.

Superior Water Conditioners also helps residents protect their plumbing systems and related appliances from scale/lime build-up and corrosion. With the company’s technology, homeowners can save time and money and decrease maintenance costs.

About Superior Water Conditioners

Superior Water Conditioners is a company providing chemical-free water treatment in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company has been in the industry for more 50 years with over 400,000 successful installations.

For more information, visit https://www.superiorwaterconditioners.com today.

