Sankara Eye Hospital’s gesture for World Environment Day

On the occasion of World Environment Day, a 64-year-old man, Prakash, who underwent a cataract surgery at the Sankara Eye Hospital, Bangalore, on Tuesday, planted a sapling in the premises of the Hospital. Prakash came to the hospital from Gouribidanur. He was dependent on only one eye and could not do many things on his own. He was having the cataract problem for quite some time and had to work with help from his near and dear ones. He has now recovered to be able to carry out things on his own. As a gesture of gratitude to Sankara, Prakash planted the sapling for World Environment Day soon after his surgery.
