Haiku Designs Presents a Comprehensive Range of Platform Bed Frames Online and Through Their Boulder, Co Retail Showroom

Boulder, CO, – Haiku Designs is proud to introduce several brand new lines of platform bed frames online, and through their retail showroom. The company offers a wide range of high quality modern bedroom furniture, organic mattress, silk comforters, futons, pillows, and much, much more.

For over 25 years Haiku Designs Furniture and Lifestyle Store, has been showcasing an array of bedroom and dining room furniture in a wide range of designs and price categories. Their “simple in design, high in quality” style of construction used for their solid wood platform bed frames is one example of the type of products they have been offering to thousands of satisfied customers for many years. When considering an investment in a new bed or bedroom furniture, considering a European or Asian style platform bed frame is always a smart choice for today’s consumer.

Available in many styles, sizes and Eco-Friendly choices the platform bed frames offered by Haiku Designs do not need a box spring to support the mattress.  The mattresses can set directly on the series of solid wood slats providing plenty of support and allowing air to circulate within the sleeping environment.  This constant air circulation cuts down on dust mites, molds and allergens creating a healthier sleeping environment.  In addition, their beautiful platform bed frames and assorted matching furniture also create a space that is more elegant and contemporary hence giving your bedroom a modern look.

Haiku Designs Platform beds and platform bed frames are a perfect combination of comfort and elegance. Add style and convenience to your bedroom with these exquisite ranges of platform bed frames at Haiku Designs.

About the Company

Haiku Designs is an eco-friendly company that offers Modern, Asian, and Contemporary furniture designed to complement and enhance any home environment. You can buy directly online through their website with low-cost or free shipping to anywhere within the United States and Canada.  If you prefer to view the products in person, you can enjoy the touch and feel of their furniture products in their retail showroom located in Boulder, Colorado.

Haiku Designs
Boulder, Colorado
Telephone: + 1-800-736-7614
Fax: + 303-666-5837
Website: https://www.haikudesigns.com

