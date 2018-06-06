Godrej Alive – Feel Alive at Every Corner

Godrej Alive is such a wonderful and peaceful community where you can feel fresh and alive every day. It is the upcoming residential project at Modella Mill compound located at LBS Road, Mumbai. It is well positioned at Mulund Thane circle. It is spread over 6.7 acres of landscapes with over 50 amenities and lavish residences. Godrej Alive features 2, 3, and 4BHK homes with spacious bedrooms as well as exclusive sundecks, premium specifications to offer comfortable lifestyle. Godrej Alive is located where you will feel active and alive every day. It has over 50% of open spaces with lush greens and activities like Tai Chi, bungee dancing, digital workout which activates the body, mind and soul. This project is truly a blend of nature and luxury.
Also Read
VSoft Technologies has Successfully Digitised the Three-tier Co-operative Credit Structure in the State of Odisha
Bhubaneshwar, 26th April, 2018: VSoft Technologies, a global provider of information and technology solutions for financial institutions, has successfully digitised the entire three-tier Co-operative Credit Structure in the State of Odisha. The State has achieved this landmark achievement within one year of assigning this IT implementation project to VSoft Technologies, thus becoming the first and […]
Federal Bank partners with Lulu Exchange to leverage Blockchain Technology in cross border remittances
Federal Bank partners with Lulu Exchange to make cross border remittances easier, quicker and safer. The two financial companies have launched and successfully tested the service on Blockchain Technology that is fast revolutionizing the financial and commercial world. The new technology, helps organizations share data in a much trusted, distributed and extensively automated way. This […]
What to Expect from Banks Oregon
If you have been thinking about applying for a Portland mortgage loan, your first impulse might be to visit local banks Oregon and see how they can help you. Unfortunately, this is not such a great idea because these particular financial institutions do not offer the advantages that you might be looking for: low interest […]