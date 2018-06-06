Global Stearic Acid Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2019

Stearic acid is a waxy solid saturated fatty acid occurring in coconut oil, palm kernel oil, in the milk of several mammals and in other animal fats. Commercial stearic acid is a mixture of approximately equal amounts of stearic and palmitic acids and small amounts of oleic acid. It is mainly used in the manufacturing of detergents, cosmetics including shampoos and shaving products and soaps.

Esters of stearic acid with ethylene glycol and glycol distearate are majorly used to develop the pearly effect in shampoos, cosmetic products and soaps among others. In addition, detergents are manufactured from quaternary alkylammonium derivatives of stearic acid. Stearic acid is used in lubricants, release agents and softening agents. For instance, lithium stearate is a key component of grease. It is used as a softening agent in castor oil for textile sizing. Stearte salts such as calcium, cadmium, lead and zinc among others are used for softening PVC and as release agents in the production of automobile tires. It has applications in niche segments such as making plaster castings from a plaster piece mold in which stearic acid is mixed in water. In addition, stearic acid is used in the manufacture of lead acid batteries as a negative plate additive. Moreover, it is used as a hardner in candies and for manufacturing dietary supplements. Furthermore, stearic acid is used as a lubricant in injection molding.

The regions such as Asia Pacific, Africa and Latin America are predicted to emerge as the fastest growing markets for stearic acid. The continual and rapid growth in the industries such as automotive, construction, cleaners and detergents in these regions is expected to drive the demand for stearic acid in the production of various applications products. Moreover, developed markets such as the North American and European economies are steadily recovering from the economic downturn and are anticipated to generate significant demand for stearic acid in the coming years. Due to the positive outlook across the world, the global stearic acid is predicted to record a strong growth in the near future.

Some of the key players in the stearic acid market are the Chemical Company, P&G Chemicals and VVF LLC among others. There are other small players involved in the manufacturing of stearic acid spread across various geographies.