Global Dietary Supplements Market Size and Share

According to a new report Global Dietary Supplements Market, published by KBV research, the Global Dietary Supplements Market size is expected to reach $245.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 10% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Europe market holds the largest market share in Global Tablets & Capsules Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8.8 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Liquids Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Soft Gels Market.

The Vitamins & Minerals market holds the largest market share in Global Dietary Supplements Market by Ingredients in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Amino Acids market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.3% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Enzymes & Others market would garner market size of $29,476.9 million by 2023.

The Adults market holds the largest market share in Global Dietary Supplements Market by End User in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9.2 % during the forecast period. The Children market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Pregnant Woman market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 12.2% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Dietary Supplements Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Abbott Laboratories, The Carlyle Group, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Alticor (Amway), Glanbia, Plc. (Glanbia Nutritionals), Bayer AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Nutraceutics Inc., and Pfizer, Inc.

Global Dietary Supplements Market Size Segmentation

By Product

Tablets & Capsules

Powder

Liquids

Soft Gels

Others

By Ingredients

Vitamins & Minerals

Botanicals

Amino Acids

Enzymes & Others

By End User

Adults

Children

Infants & Old Aged

Pregnant Woman

By Geography

North America Dietary Supplements Market Size

US Dietary Supplements Market Size

Canada Dietary Supplements Market Size

Mexico Dietary Supplements Market Size

Rest of Global Dietary Supplements Market Size

Europe Dietary Supplements Market Size

Germany Dietary Supplements Market Size

UK Dietary Supplements Market Size

France Dietary Supplements Market Size

Russia Dietary Supplements Market Size

Spain Dietary Supplements Market Size

Italy Dietary Supplements Market Size

Rest of Europe Dietary Supplements Market Size

Asia Pacific Dietary Supplements Market Size

China Dietary Supplements Market Size

Japan Dietary Supplements Market Size

India Dietary Supplements Market Size

South Korea Dietary Supplements Market Size

Singapore Dietary Supplements Market Size

Malaysia Dietary Supplements Market Size

Rest of Asia Pacific Dietary Supplements Market Size

LAMEA Dietary Supplements Market

Brazil Dietary Supplements Market

Argentina Dietary Supplements Market

UAE Dietary Supplements Market

Saudi Arabia Dietary Supplements Market

South Africa Dietary Supplements Market

Nigeria Dietary Supplements Market

Rest of LAMEA Dietary Supplements Market

Companies Profiled

Abbott Laboratories

The Carlyle Group

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Alticor (Amway)

Glanbia, Plc. (Glanbia Nutritionals)

Bayer AG

Archer Daniels Midland Company

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Nutraceutics Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

