Global Baby Diapers Industry Outlook: Growth in Per Capita Income to Drive the Market Growth

According to the latest report published by Variant Market Research, the global baby diapers market size is projected to reach $72 Billion by 2024 from $48 Billion in 2016. In this report, baby diapers market forecast says that the global market is growing at 5.1% CAGR from 2016 to 2024.Geographically; Asia Pacific and RoW are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% and 5.8%, respectively, during the forecast period.

Growing number of employed women to fuel the global market

The global baby diapers market trend comprises growing consumer awareness, growth in per capita income, and growing number of employed women. However, high cost of diapers might limit the baby diapers market growth. Furthermore, low degradation rate, and ability of releasing volatile organic compounds would offer an opportunity for players of market.

Market Segmentations

The global baby diapers market is classified into product type, baby weight, absorption level, and geography. Product type segment includes cloth diaper (1-part diaper (one-piece diaper and snap-in diaper) and 2-part diaper (fitted diaper, prefold diaper and pocket diaper)), disposable diaper (1-part diaper and 2-part diaper), and other diapers (bio-degradable diaper, cloth swim diaper and cloth training pant). Further, the market is classified on basis of baby weight into -2 kg, 2-4 kg, 3-6 kg, 5-8 kg, 7-13 kg, 9-14 kg and over 14 kg. By absorption level, the market is further classified into low absorption and high absorption. North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (France, Italy, Germany, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and RoW (Middle East, South America, and Africa) are the key geographical regions included in this market.

Disposable diaper, by product type dominated the global market in 2016

In 2016, disposable diaper in the product type dominated the global baby diapers market with maximum market share. The growth of the segment is attributed to the high preference of disposable diapers by parents due to the ease of use as well as convenience offered.

2-4 kg of baby weight segment, accounted for the largest share of the baby diapers market in 2016

In the baby weight segment, 2-4 kg held the major market shares in 2016, owing to the high demand for diapers in this weight range. Nowadays, parents are much concerned about the health of new born babies with gentle skin &more likely to skin irritation & rashes. These factors uplift the growth of 2-4 kg of baby weight segment.

High absorption in the absorption segment held largest share of the baby diapers market in 2016

In the absorption segment, high absorption held the major market shares in 2016. These high absorption diapers are wornlong time as compared to the low absorption diapers. This factor uplifts the demand for the high absorption diapers, whichis the driving factor for the growth of this segment.

Europe was the leading region of the global market in 2016

Europe held major market share of 32.8% in 2016. The growth of the region is attributed to the high demand for biodegradable as well as disposable diapers in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are offering innovative products and services to increase their baby diapers market share. Major players of the market areProcter & Gamble Company, Johnson & Johnson, Unicharm Corporation, Kao Corporation, Bumkins Inc., Diapees and Wipees, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Ontex International N.V, American Baby Company,and Fujian Hengan Group Ltd., among others.

Scope of the Global Baby Diapers Market

Product Type Segments

• Cloth Diaper

o 1-Part Diaper

 One-Piece Diaper

 Snap-In Diaper

o 2-Part Diaper

 Fitted Diaper

 Prefold Diaper

 Pocket Diaper

• Disposable Diaper

o 1-Part Diaper

o 2-Part Diaper

• Other Diapers

o Bio-Degradable Diaper

o Cloth Swim Diaper

o Cloth Training Pant

Baby Weight Segments

• 0-2 Kg

• 2-4 Kg

• 3-6 Kg

• 5-8 Kg

• 7-13 Kg

• 9-14 Kg

• Over 14 Kg

Absorption Level Segments

• Low Absorption

• High Absorption

Geography Segments

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Other

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Indonesia

o Others

• RoW

o South America

o Middle East

o Africa

