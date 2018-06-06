Automotive Night Vision System Market: Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2026

Night vision system (NVS) is an advanced safety vision system that increases the visibility of the driver in darkness, poor weather, and beyond the reach of vehicle’s headlights. Night vision system is a key technology of the advance driver assist system (ADAS) which emits infrared light waves.

A small amount of reflected light collected by a thermo graphic camera is amplified to generate or display an image on the instrument cluster using a high resolution liquid-crystal display. The night vision system is usually installed as an optional or standard feature in the latest models of cars. Few modern cars employed with such systems include Audi A6, Bentley Bentayga, BMW 7series, Rolls Royce Wraith, Cadillac CT6, Mercedes-Benz S-class, and Audi Q7.

Rise in demand for advance safety systems such as ADAS in vehicles is expected to drive the night vision system market during the forecast period. Increase in the production of vehicles and the rise in demand for vehicle safety with improved night vision in order to assist the visibility for the driver are also projected to boost the night vision system market during the forecast period. The night vision system substantially reduces the improper vision complexity in the vehicle, increases safety, and reduces collision of vehicles at night.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/night-vision-system-automotive-market.html

The benefits mentioned above are also anticipated to augment the demand for automotive night vision systems during the forecast period. Increase in visibility range, owing to the adaptive front lighting system, has prompted manufacturers to focus on coupling the two systems, thereby making the vehicle safety system more efficient. This is projected to provide lucrative opportunities to the night vision system market during the forecast period. However, inaccurate vision or improper handling of fog and dense conditions are anticipated to restrain the night vision system market during the forecast period.

The night vision system market can be segmented based on system, frequency range, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on system, the night vision system market can be segregated into two types. Among which the passive system NVS segment accounts for a major market share. This is due longer vision range and high contrast for living objects.

PDF Brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42239

In terms of frequency range, the night vision system market can be classified into three types. Medium and high frequency range segments held a significant share of the night vision system market, as these ranges are used as a standard in luxury and mid-sized vehicles.

Based on vehicle type, the night vision system market can be classified into three different vehicle types. Among vehicle type, the passenger vehicle holds prominent market share of night vision system. The passenger vehicles segment can be sub-segmented into hatchback cars, sedans, multi-purpose vehicles, and sports utility vehicles.

In terms of sales channel, the night vision system market can be divided into two types. Among which original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) segment accounts for a major share of the market, as a large fleet of vehicles is employed with upgraded automotive night vision system. The OEMs segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate due to the higher rate of adoption and regular upgradation of technology.

Download and View Report TOC, Figures and Tables https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=42239

Based on geography, the night vision system market can be segmented into five regions. Among regions, North America and Europe account for a major share of the global night vision system market owing to the high rate of adoption of active safety systems such as ADAS and expansion in the automotive sector in these regions. This has led to an increase in production of vehicles employed with automotive night vision systems. The night vision system market in these regions is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the availability of advanced technologies and presence of OEMs in the region.

Key players operating in the global night vision system market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Technologies, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Autoliv Inc., and Omron Corporation.