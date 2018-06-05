Tech

VANTAiO BECOMES OFFICIAL RESELLER FOR EGNYTE

Positive start to a partnership with promising prospects for the future: VANTAiO, the SAP-based portal solutions specialist and Californian specialist in intelligent document management software, Egnyte, have announced their collaboration. In a joint meeting in Mainz, the foundation was laid for the strategic cooperation between the two SAP partners. VANTAiO becomes a reseller and main contact for Egnyte software in Germany and the DACH region.

Egnyte is an ideal complement to the VANTAiO ready-to-run modular system for SAP portals: Enterprise File Sharing is a centralized document management software that enables secure management and shared use of files, regardless of location and the device used. A clear focus is on security – with Egnyte, the IT manages centrally where files are stored and who has access to them – without compromising productivity.

Egnyte Enterprise File Sharing integrates seamlessly with the SAP technologies SAP NetWeaver and SAP Cloud Platform, providing the SAP Enterprise Portal customers who have previously relied on SAP NetWeaver and Knowledge Management (KM) for document management with a modern and comprehensive solution in the SAP Cloud Platform. On account of all these reasons, Egnyte is an additional player in the SAP market for document management software and an alternative to the existing Enterprise Content Managenment (ECM) solutions.

Ronen Vengosh, VP of Platform & Ecosystem, Egnyte: “We are very excited to move to the next stage of our journey with VANTAiO. We are very proud to be working with their organization as we roll out the integration between Egnyte and SAP. We look forward to sharing our new integration with customers worldwide, providing a seamless workflow that is second to none.”

The joint offering of Egnyte and VANTAiO, which is clearly focused on the SAP Cloud Platform, gives customers the ability to set up highly professional file sharing systems in the cloud. In addition to this innovative software solution, VANTAiO offers migration services from the on-premise platform to the cloud.

Stefan Bohlmann, Managing Director VANTAiO: “Right now, in times of ever-increasing importance of the SAP Cloud, the topic of Security and Document Management is elementary. Egnyte as a competent partner completes our portfolio perfectly.”

ABOUT EGNYTE:

Egnyte transforms the business world with the help of intelligent software solutions that enable companies to connect, protect and release the full value of their content. The Egnyte Connect and Egnyte Protect solutions enable smart collaboration and content management in the cloud or on-premises for a wide range of companies worldwide, including heavily regulated industries. Founded in 2007, Egnyte is an owner-managed company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Investors include venture capital firms such as Google Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, as well as technology partners such as CenturyLink and Seagate Technology.

www.egnyte.com

