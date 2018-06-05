Unisecure Data Centers Announces Advance Cloud Management Solutions

Philadelphia, US, 5th June 2018 | Unisecure, leading data centers in US, being specialized in web hosting services, have now upgraded to Advanced Cloud Management Solutions, that include Cloud Security, Cloud Visibility, Cloud Cost control, Cloud Automation and Cloud migrations.

Why Unisecure’s Cloud Management Solutions?

Cloud Security: Unisecure’s Cloud Security includes security framework with multi- layered on real-time understanding of risk and validation of users. Using this, one can protect an organization from Network Attacks and Application Layer. And fully manages security services are working pro-active range of solutions which increase visibility of risk and save from breaches and attacks within your business.

Cloud Visibility : Unisecure’s Cloud Visibility provides visibility and control over multi-cloud costs with Google Cloud, AWS, Azura and many others.

Cloud Cost Control : Unisecure’s main goal is to control the cost and long term cloud cost management in the cloud computing Market.

Cloud Automation : Unisecure’s Cloud Automation Tool which helps reduce the manual efforts with managing cloud computing workloads and can be applicable to Public, Private or Hybrid Cloud environments.

Cloud Migration : Unisecure’s Cloud Migration automatically creates repository of application, device relationships, service and dependencies for optimized Cloud Migration.

About Unisecure

Unisecure is one of the leading data centers and best cloud hosting provider in the US. Unisecure data centers guarantee 99.995% up-time, high-density redundant power, flexible configurations, carrier-neutral facilities, and 24x7x365 customer support. We have 5 data centers among which 2 are located in Philadelphia and Conshohocken, U.S embed with Information Security Management System (ISMS) to examine risks and develop better processes for security our data centers are most secure and reliable. Our data centers offer services for VPS hosting services, co-location services, and dedicated hosting providers to the firewall and advanced backup solutions. We have 50000+ customers over 17 countries including brands such as Canon, DHL, HP, Microsoft, Pepsi, Mc Donalds and much more.

