TourGenie is now offering a Trek to Kangchendzonga National Park – Treasure the Wealth of Wildlife

TourGenie is the pioneer for providing exceptional tours and traveling services through the enchanted lands of India. They are now introducing adventurous Trek to Kangchendzonga National Park packages for the travellers to enrich their vacations.

TourGenie expertise in providing customized packages to the travellers according to their requirements and interests. They bring their customers the best opportunity to enjoy their holidays at different destinations across India including Sikkim, Darjeeling, Northeast India, Bhutan, and Nepal. Through their exclusive packages, you’ll be able to witness the Northeast’s rich flora & fauna, diverse cultures, and serene landscapes.

In addition to their on-going Sikkim tour packages, they’re now showcasing a Trek to Kangchendzonga National Park that consist of 12 days and 11 nights stay. In this duration, you’ll experience an innumerable opportunities to stay close to nature and witness the adventure of trekking at Kangchendzonga National Park.

You’ll also be able to explore the charm of the geographical diversities of Sikkim from the first day at Pelling where you can visit Pemayangtse Monastery and the Rabdentse Palace ruins. Next day you’ll visit Khecheopalri Lake at Yuksom. Eventually, you’d be experiencing the thrill of the entire journey on each day of your tour. In addition to the package, you’ll also get certain inclusions namely tents, guide, cook & kitchen helper, pickup and drop vehicles, and K.N.P fees to name a few.
Apart from these facilities, TourGenie also offers certain activities to enhance your trekking experience. Camping, Hiking, and Sightseeing are the activities that they focus on to make your journey memorable. Through this exquisite journey of Kangchendzonga National Park, you will get the undisturbed experience in the lap of nature. From the lowest elevations to the highest peaks of hills, you’ll witness each and every aspect of trekking through the Kangchendzonga National Park package.

So, if you are thinking to make your next vacation unforgettable then visit their website and book the tour now to experience the adventure and thrill of the Kangchendzonga National Park in Sikkim.

