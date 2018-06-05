Tech

Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics Team on New Franchise Agreement with GP Batteries

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is very pleased to announce that they have signed a new Franchise Agreement with GP Batteries covering the Americas and Europe, the Middle-East, and Africa.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Future Electronics team on the successful completion of the franchise agreement. Future Electronics customers will benefit from GP Batteries’ excellent product quality and competitive prices, flexible production schedule to meet urgent needs, and fast turnaround on custom designs.

Since its establishment under the Gold Peak Group in Hong Kong, GP Batteries has rapidly expanded to become one of the world’s major suppliers of primary and rechargeable batteries. It is one of the largest consumer battery manufacturers in China, and supplies an extensive range of battery products to original equipment manufacturers, leading battery companies as well as consumer retail markets under its own GP brand name.

Robert Miller founded Future Electronics in 1968, which ranks third in component sales worldwide and is the only component distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

For more information and to order the full range of GP Batteries products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as providing differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon
Director, Corporate Communications
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)
Fax: 514-630-2671
martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

