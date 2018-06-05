Professional Hair Services In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: A large part of our looks depend on the condition, cut, texture and general upkeep of the hair. Hair can help in accentuating your facial features, when taken care of by indulging in hair care services. Blonde Salon & Spa specializes in hair services that are customized as per the requirements of each client.

It is a world class salon that provides individualized services related to beauty, nails, haircuts, tanning, skin & hair waxing, inch loss wrap, hair color, chemical treatment, massage services, manicures, pedicures, spa’s, makeup services, up-do’s and much more. The salon aims to make each client feel at home by providing best facilities and ensuring extreme comfort. Only the best quality & branded products are used as per the client’s skin type to ensure best results.

Hair Services Offered

• Professional Hair Color: Great coverage, selection and longevity of hair color are guaranteed. Clients can get the natural hair color enhanced, cover grey hair, add subtle or extreme highlights etc.

• Expert Counselling: Each client receives guidance of a hair expert. They are educated about the best shampoo for their hair type, ways to protect hair from sun and the styling product to use. Well-trained stylists offer their best advice to anyone looking for an outstanding haircut. They help a client choose a haircut that complements his/her facial features, hair texture and lifestyle requirements.

• After Care Guidance: At the salon, the best kept hair secrets are let out to the clients. They receive expert guidance from professionals regarding how to style their hair.

• Other services: In addition to the above mentioned services, other hair services at the salon include Extensions, Scalp Treatment, Corrective Coloring, Brazilian Blowout, T-Partial Foil, Full Foil, Partial Foil, Color Gloss, Root Touch-Up, Tone on Tone and more.

For more information regarding hair services and other services at Blonde Salon & Spa, call at (254) 501-3930 or visit 1900 Elms Rd. Suite 105 Killeen, TX 76543. You can also log on to http://modblonde.com/