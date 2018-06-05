Environment

Insulator Market Industry Size, Emerging Technologies, Global Trends and Industry Set For Rapid Growth with 6 % of CAGR by Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

Insulators are classified based on their capacity types, as ceramic, glass and composite insulator. The ceramic insulator holds major share in the current market and is expected to continue its dominance in global insulator market, owing to properties such as, environmental friendliness, better electrical strength than other two insulators, high resistance to rodents, termites, birds & other animals to climate changes, and conditions such as dust, salinity and high moisture. Besides, they are cheap & easy to install, which will foster the growth of global insulator market.

Key Players

  • General Electric
  • Siemens AG
  • Alstom S.A
  • Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.
  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited.
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Hubbell Incorporated

Segments

The market has been analyzed based on product types, voltage, applications, end use and regions. On the basis of voltage type, the medium voltage segment is expected to dominate the market for insulators. The rise in the number of power plants, substations, industries and gird lines, that utilize medium voltage insulators lead to the growth of medium voltage insulator market

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global insulator market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Insulator market by its product type, capacity, by application, technology and by regions.

  • By Type
  • Ceramic
  • Composite
  • By Voltage
  • Low voltage
  • Medium voltage
  • High voltage
  • By Application
  • Cables & Transmission lines
  • Transformers
  • Switchgears
  • Busbars
  • Surge protection services
  • others
  • By End User
  • Utilities
  • Industries
  • Others
  • By Regions
  • North America 
  • Asia Pacific 
  • Europe
  • Rest of the World  

Industrial usage of insulators is expected to grow at the highest rate in the insulators market from 2018-2023.

The industrial usage of insulators currently holds a large share of total volume of insulator and is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. The increase in industrial development across the globe leading to the wide application of small and medium voltage insulators in industries for safe operations, will further enhance the industrial insulator market during the forecast period.

