Tech

Enterprise Asset Management Market: Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018

Comment(0)

Market Highlights:

Enterprise asset management is commonly known by its abbreviation ‘EAM’. It is basically a software that was devised for the purpose of managing physical assets of any given organization. This innovative technology has made the lives of business owners a lot easier than before. They can keep an eye on the physical assets of the business without being present there 24*7, the software does that job for them. In the last few years, EAM has made quite an impressive reputation for itself. Due to this, the global enterprise asset management market is gaining momentum.

Enterprise asset management (EAM) monitors the entire lifespan of the physical resources of a business set-up. Under its comprehensive service range, elements like construction, decommissioning, design, commissioning and operations are included. Furthermore, it can also enable replacement of facilities, plants and equipment. The physical assets may vary, they can be fixed objects like plants, buildings and machineries. Or the assets can be moving like moving equipment, vehicles and ships. Whatever be the kind of valuable, its lifecycle management can be carried out through this software.

Owing to its beneficial features and utility it would not be a surprise if the global enterprise asset management market soars in the forthcoming years.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1783

Key Players

SAP SE (Germany),

Infor (U.S.),

IBM (U.S.),

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

Schneider Electric (France),

AssetWorks LLC (U.S.),

IFS AB (Sweden),

ABB Group (Switzerland),

Mintek Mobile Data Solutions (U.S.), Ramco Systems (India) among others.

Global Enterprise Asset Management Software Market has been valued at US ~$4 billion which is expected to grow at US ~$8 billion by the end of forecast period with CAGR of ~11%.

Segments:

The Global EAM Market has been segmented on the basis of Deployment, Organization Type and Application Vertical. By Deployment, the market has been segmented as On Cloud and On Premises. By Organization Type the market has been segmented as SMEs and Large organization whereas the Applications Verticals of EAM has been identified as Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation, Oil and Gas, Aerospace & Defence among others.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the market of EAM due to the presence of global players in U.S. Growing Organization Sizes and increasing application areas of EAM is supporting the market of EAM in North America. Europe holds second position in the global market whereas Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market. Growing economy of Asian countries such as India and China and rich presence of manufacturing companies in Asian countries are some major factor which is driving the market.

Industry Trends

At present, there are two major trends that are and will continue ruling the global enterprise asset management market in the coming years as well. The trends have been listed below.

  • Mobility – Mobile applications will aid individuals to undertake tasks that are important without being present there physically, thus saving a whole lot of time and energy.
  • Cloud – Cloud hosting will offer a number of benefits like enhanced project management, reduced expenses and versatility.

Browse complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/enterprise-asset-management-market-1783

Intended Audience

  • Enterprise Asset Management Software Providers
  • SMEs and Large Enterprise Asset Management Organization
  • Training and Education Service Providers
  • Enterprise Asset Management Vendors
  • Construction Companies
  • Cloud Service Providers
  • Network Service Providers
  • Support and Maintenance Service Providers

 

Also Read
Tech

Online Education Market Key Players – Adobe Systems, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson Education by Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Scenario: Online Education Market has been segmented on the basis of product, learning type and end user. The learning type segment is further bifurcated into synchronous learning and asynchronous learning. Asynchronous learning refers to online spaces where work is supported through the use of digital platforms like threaded discussions or emails. In asynchronous learning, […]
Tech

Fulham To Debut New 70W HotSpot Plus™ LED/Emergency Combo Drivers at LightFair 2018

editor

New HotSpot Plus 70S Newest Addition to Fulham Line of Compact, Universal Voltage LED and Emergency Drivers that Can Be Installed Almost Anywhere. Hawthorne, CA, USA — Fulham, a leading supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial and specialty applications, today announced that it will introduce the HotSpot Plus™ 70S universal voltage 70W LED […]
Tech

Broadnet’s Bulk SMS Solutions Are A Great Way To Send SMS To Your Worldwide Target Audience

editor

BroadNet is one of the Best Bulk SMS Solution to send SMS to your worldwide Target Audience. Visit our website to get more information about Bulk SMS Services Beirut, 24 May: Broadnet Technologies– a leading bulk SMS marketing and telecommunication services company – is offering standalone variety of affordable SMS solutions to worldwide target audience. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *