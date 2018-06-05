Sports

Electricwheelsplace.com – your website to find your best electric skateboard

Electricwheelsplace is a website which offers you a guidance on choosing the best electric skateboard, hoverboard or scooter that will fit your needs.
We do the most comprehensive and honest reviews of the most popular devices on the market. Everyone will find what they are looking for. We don’t only focus on the high end products for hundreds of dollars but we take a ride on more budget boards that are aspiring to be the best on their markets.

The Chess Maestro Believes That, “Online Poker Has a Bright Future in India”

17th May,2018, Kolkata : Viswanathan Anand 5-time world chess champion, the chess maestro feels that the game of poker has a bright future in India. He thinks that poker is a mind sport. Anand believes that the game of poker and the chess has a strong connection between them. The chess maestro feels that, psychology […]
Digi Osmosis Bags the Entire Digital Mandate for Kings XI Punjab

April 5, 2018, Mumbai: Digi Osmosis is the official digital partner of Kings XI Punjab ahead of the 11th season of the Indian Premier League. The partnership was announced after Digi Osmosis conducted a successful#RedForever campaign which allowed fans of the franchise to own customised digital jerseys of the team. Speaking on the partnership, Satish […]
Exhilarating stunts by athletes at the G Shock Extreme Nationals 2.0 with BMX Street, BMX Flatland and Skateboarding

Winners of Skateboarding at the Indian Extreme Nationals likely to represent India at the upcoming Asian Games Mumbai lad Sagar Waghela, winner in Skateboarding Senior Category at the Indian Extreme Nationals held during the weekend in Pune is a strong contender for Skateboarding to represent at the Asian Games. The spectators witnessed action-packed show at […]

