CRC Salomon – A Renowned Court Reporting Company in Washington DC!

If you are looking for an honest, skilled, and licensed court reporter for your law firm, business office, or for individual legal requirements then you can consult with us. We at CRC Salomon are ready to serve with customized services of court reporting Washington DC to help you better. We are offering the services of transcription writing, video court reporting, deposition recordings, business conference recordings, and business meetings, etc. at reasonable rates as compared to other court reporting firms.

We have a team of well qualified and experienced court reporters who can provide you accurate transcription for legal court hearings and different business requirements. We can offer you audio and video court reporting services throughout the country and also offer you assistance for managing the digital records and files for legal transcriptions.

Our court reporters are well aware of the handling of legal documentation with extreme care and dedication so you can expect to get reliable and safe services of court reporting and deposition from our firm. Our court reporters are capable of writing 225 words in a minute for the recording of the spoken words of your lawyer during case hearings and also produce the transcription in real time to enable your lawyer for making further case strategies. We are committed to serving our clients with superior quality and 100 percent satisfaction so you can choose our legal services to get a full return on investments.

Now we are also offering mobile transcript services to our clients to get the conveyance of reading and reviewing the transcription on their mobile phones and iPad etc. You can use our mobile transcript service to save the cost of travel and to get instant delivery of transcription to show to the lawyer for case proceedings. We are also striving for providing you with high-quality audio and video court proceedings and also deliver the court depositions to your address in short period during the emergency requirements. Our court reporters are also committed to keeping your legal information confidential, and they will never discuss it with anyone prior getting your approval. Our court reporters are professional in their field and always serve you with the positive attitude and appear in formal dress in the courtroom and never make you disappointed.

