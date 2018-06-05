Automatic Inflation Systems for Car Covers

In the market for car and storm covers, there are many that slip over the vehicle. These often touch the duco, allow for pets to sit on the bonnet and open the door to internal insects, bugs and other not so friendly furry animals to access the vehicle. The best in the market come with an inflation system and the top of the line versions like the Showcase or the Car Capsule offers savvy owners of prestige and collectable cars many options that are worth the added protection.

Rapid Charger is a newly designed option to the Car Capsule or Showcase which can keep the inflation around the vehicle going even if the mains power has cut off. The car cover itself is plugged into the mains power. In the event of a total power outage or temporary power cut the Rapid Charger is there to make sure that the cover stays up and the fans keep going. A Rapid Charger can detect when the power levels cut or change and switch the system over to run off the car battery instead.

The long-term benefits of investing in a high-quality cover like the Showcase and Car Capsule mean that the vehicles are totally protected and provide the peace of mind that other storm covers can’t match. Autonovus is an authorised dealer with an expert team who have years of experience with high-end car collectors and enthusiasts. They offer a comprehensive range of Car Capsule covers and show you how the Rapid Charger protects your asset. View their online range at http://autonovus.com.au/ or call them on 0490 455 287.

