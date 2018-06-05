Education

Applied Psychology Congress 2018

The Applied Psychology Congress 2018 organising committee formally invite to attend as speakers/ Delegates towards “International Conference on Applied Psychology, Psychiatry and Mental Health” during November 26-27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California, 2018.
For more details : https://goo.gl/jvYmDE

Gunjan Aggarwal, Co-Founder, Esquared Inc. to be awarded by World HRD Congress for her outstanding achievements as a Leader in the Digital & Social Media Domain

Gunjan Aggarwal, co-founder of Esquared Inc. has been selected for the “WOMEN SUPER ACHIEVER AWARD” by the WORLD HRD CONGRESS, which will celebrate its 25TH SILVER JUBILEE YEAR IN 2017. The award will be presented at the Congress’ celebratory event on 17 February, 2017 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. Sponsored by Femina, the objective of […]
Instant C++ Programming Assignment Help Australia by Casestudyhelp.com

Do you have an interest in C++ Programming Language? Though there are various students, who have a strong passion for learning a different programming language, at a certain point in time they feel helpless to cope up with an online assignment. This programming system language is a well known technical language which is quite cumbersome […]
Top 3 Skills Development corporation making Skill India scheme victorious

India plans to train 10 million students by 2020 and provide employment and self-employment opportunities under the Skill India Mission. In this esteemed initiative many organisations have joined in to bring the dream come true. Organisations are associating to skill as many as possible so that the career prospects widen. Below are few who are […]

