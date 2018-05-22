Education

Wagento Organized New Magento 2 Development Essentials Training In Ahmedabad

Wagento is pleased to announce that they have arranged an incredible Magento 2 Development Essentials – Magento 2 Developer training for an inexperienced newcomer. The four-day boot camp includes all parts of Magento 2 fundamentals and it is planned for developers to enhance fundamental abilities in executing and customizing solutions on the Magento 2 platform.

—————————————————————————–

Who should join for this Magento course?

Developers who want to build skills in working with the architecture, terminology, and core development-related functionality of Magento, along with best practices for extending the platform.

This course is designed to help new Magento developers learn to perform simple Magento customization. After this course, a student with little or no prior Magento experience should understand how Magento is structured, learn what tools are available to make a required customization, and be able to develop simple customization.

—————————————————————————–

Why should you join this Magento course?

This course is structured to align with and support preparation for the Magento 2 Certified Associate Developer exam. Any students who meet the course prerequisites should be able to pass the Associate exam shortly after completing this course.

Get FREE Voucher of Magento 2 Certified Associate Developer exam.

This course is based on Magento Open Source 2.2 and Magento Commerce 2.2.

—————————————————————————–

Course Outline

> Basics of Magento Architecture & Customization Techniques
> Request Flow Procedures
> Customizing Magento UI
> Working with Database in Magento
> Developing with admin HTML
> Customizing Magento Business logic

—————————————————————————–

Learning Objectives

> Gain familiarity with key Magento concepts
> Gain the ability to understand Magento codebase
> Create new pages in Magento, and understand how existing pages work and can be customized
> Make simple UI modifications, design changes, customization of existing pages
> Learn and be able to apply Magento customization techniques
> Learn how to use Magento WebAPI
> Create/modify the database schema
> Customize the Admin UI
> Prepare for the Magento 2 Certified Associate Developer exam

—————————————————————————–

Duration In Person (5 days):

Date: 11th June to 15th June 2018
Timing: 9 AM to 6.00 PM IST

—————————————————————————–

Location

Wagento Creative,
403, Ashirvad Paras,
Opp Prahladnagar Garden, Corporate Road, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

—————————————————————————–

Have any questions about course?

Contact Person: Vijay Golani
Phone: +91 88660 34345
Email: vijay@wagento.com

—————————————————————————–

If you are PHP or eCommerce developer and looking for Magento 2 Developer Training Join Magento 2 Development Essentials – Magento U Authorized Training in Ahmedabad on 11th June to 15th June 2018 with the most discounted price. For more information and book this course, please visit https://www.wagento.com/magento-training/magento-2-development-essentials

————————————————————–

